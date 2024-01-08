Stone took home the Golden Globe for her performance in "Poor Things."

Taylor Swift may have been a big nominee at the 2024 Golden Globes, but she was also there to cheer on her friends and fellow nominees. One such friend was Emma Stone, who won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her performance in "Poor Things."

Swift, who's been friends with Stone since they met in 2008, was clearly thrilled for her friend. She could be seen jumping up from her seat and screaming as Stone made her way to the stage.

Stone was nominated alongside Alma Pöysti ("Fallen Leaves"), Fantasia Barrino ("The Color Purple"), Jennifer Lawrence ("No Hard Feelings"), Margo Robbie ("Barbie") and Natalie Portman ("May December").

Stone also earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Female Actor — Drama Series for "The Curse."

Taylor Swift supports her BFF Emma Stone for her 2024 #GoldenGlobes win for her role in #PoorThings pic.twitter.com/4u1I782HPr — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

During her speech, Stone reflected on playing the role of Bella, a woman brought back to life by a a scientist, in "Poor Things"

Playing Bella was unbelievable," Stone said (quote via E!). "Bella falls in love with life itself, rather than a person, and she accepts the good, the bad in equal measure. That really made me look at life differently—and that all of it counts, and all of it is important."

Swift herself was nominated for cinematic and box office achievement for her concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour." The award went to "Barbie."

Swift also supported her friend at the New York City premiere of "Poor Things."

Recently, Stone responded to rumors that Swift wrote "When Emma Falls in Love," featured on Speak Now (Taylor's Version), about her. Unfortunately, Stone couldn't shed much light on the rumor.

"You would have to ask her," Stone responded.