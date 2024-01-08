Margot Robbie's Heartfelt 'Barbie' Acceptance Speech Lit Up the 2024 Golden Globes

"We made it for you and we made it with love."

Barbie is in her feels, and so are we. In a highlight of the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony on Jan. 7, "Barbie" won the inaugural award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Margot Robbie thanked moviegoers in her acceptance speech: "We made it for you and we made it with love."

"Barbie" beat out Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert film and a bevy of other blockbusters to win the first-ever Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which honors films that gross $150 million or more at the box office. Having made over $1.4 billion globally in ticket sales, "Barbie" was 2023's highest-grossing film.

Producer and star Margot Robbie, donning an on-theme flamingo pink sequined gown, accepted the award alongside writer-director Greta Gerwig. The Aussie actress began by thanking the droves of costumed fans who made Barbenheimer happen in Summer 2023:

"We would like to dedicate this to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on Earth, the movie theaters," Robbie said.

She continued: "This is a movie about Barbie, but it's also a movie about humans. It's about you. We made it for you and we made it with love, and thank you for loving it back."

Robbie went on to thank Warner Brothers and Mattel for "taking an extraordinary risk" and "standing by" the film, which also ranks as Warner's highest-grossing movie ever. For her part, Gerwig expressed her love for her cast and crew in gushing terms:

"Thank you to everybody — all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen. It was the greatest, most joyous show of craftsmanship and passion I've ever seen."

Gerwig was also nominated for the Golden Globe Awards for Best Director and Best Screenplay, which she co-wrote with her husband, filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

"Thank you to Noah Baumbach for showing his inner 'Barbie girl,'" she said.

Not forgetting Ken, of course, Robbie threw in her thanks for her male co-star: "Thank you to Ryan Gosling for going full beach."

Can we make "Barbie 2" happen already?