Riley Keough hasn't entirely dismissed the idea of following the musical path laid out by her family.

Her singing talent was showcased in last year's Prime Video series "Daisy Jones & The Six," leading Variety's Marc Malkin to question her during Variety and ET's Golden Globes digital pre-show on Sunday about potentially releasing an album and going on tour. Keough, 34, confessed, "Probably never, to be honest."

She elaborated, saying, "I don't really think I'm, like, much of a songwriter," but also added, "So we'll see. You know, I'll never say never."

When Malkin proposed the idea of collaborating with a songwriter, Keough humorously responded, "I'll write an album with you!"

Her portrayal and singing in "Daisy Jones & The Six" has been a highlight in her career, leading to nominations for both an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

While Ali Wong took home the Golden Globe on Sunday night for her performance in "Beef," Riley told ET that she felt "really grateful" even to be considered for the award.

Despite critical acclaim for her singing, Keough — granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and daughter of Lisa Marie Presley — revealed she had no prior singing experience before her role in "Daisy Jones & The Six."

Reflecting on her experience, she commented on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast in June 2023, "I'm just so grateful that I slid on through feeling like a professional singer somehow." She credited the extensive rehearsal time and the support of a large team for her successful portrayal. "That really was extremely effective and was the only way we were able to feel, in my opinion, like we knew what we were doing."

Keough added: "Some of us, especially Sam and myself, if you'd put us up on a stage, like two weeks after we were cast, it would have been very different than what you see in the show. And very embarrassing."