Taylor Swift is fully in her Reputation era. The music superstar rocked the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, Jan. 7 in a shimmering green Gucci dress — a possible nod to her next re-release Reputation (Taylor's Version). Swift paired the "snake" like dress with De Beers earrings and green Christian Louboutin heels, completing a look that calls back to the imagery of Swift's 2017 album.

Swift's smash hit concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" was nominated for a Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement. The film was nominated alongside "Barbie," "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3," "John Wick Chapter 4," "Oppenheimer," "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning," "Spider Man: Across the Spiderverse" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." The award went to "Barbie."

Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, wasn't by her side during the ceremony. While fans are eagerly awaiting the couple's red carpet debut, Kelce was unable to attend the award show with Swift — despite being nearby. The Kansas City Chiefs competed against the Los Angeles Chargers at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium on Jan. 7 and Page Six reports that Kelce will travel back with his team after that game.

Swift has earned four Golden Globe nominations for Best Original Song. Most recently she was nominated for her song "Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing." In 2013, she was nominated for "Safe and Sound" and in 2014 she was nominated for "Sweeter Than Fiction." In 2020, she earned a nod for "Beautiful Ghosts."

Whether it's for music or film, Swift is sure to be a fixture at the Golden Globes — and award season events in general — for years to come. The multitalented artist is currently working on a feature film, which she'll write and direct.

