How to Watch 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' Film From Home

You can now watch the box office smash at home.

On Nov. 27, Taylor Swift dropped huge news for fans itching to watch her "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film from the comfort of their homes.

"Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make 'The Eras Tour' concert film available for you to watch at home," Swift wrote in the caption of a Nov. 27 Instagram post. "Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including 'Wildest Dreams,' 'The Archer' and 'Long Live' will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada [and] additional countries to be announced soon starting on... you guessed it, Dec. 13."

The concert film was shot across Swift's three-show August run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Eras Tour stops typically run over three hours. The theatrical version of the film has a 2 hour and 45 minute runtime, meaning some songs got cut from the Los Angeles set lists, including "Cardigan" and a collaborative version of "No Body, No Crime" with Haim. As Swift specified, the digital release makes up for that with at least three additional songs.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" arrived in theaters on Oct. 13. Swift bypassed working with major film studios and struck a distribution deal directly with the AMC and Cinemark theater chains. It quickly became the highest-grossing concert film of all time, earning nearly $250 million worldwide.

"We met with all the studios, and we met with all the streamers, and we sized up how it was perceived and valued, and if they had high hopes and dreams for it," Swift told Time for her Person of the Year cover story. "Ultimately I did what I tend to do more and more often these days, which is to bet on myself."

Reports have the film's theatrical run set for 13 weeks (Swift's lucky number because of her birthday, Dec. 13), meaning it'll be screened until Jan. 12, 2024.

Swift's film recently picked up a Golden Globe nomination for a new category: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Read on to learn how to rent an extended version of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour."

How to Steam 'The Eras Tour' Concert Film

The film can be rented for 48 hours for $19.89 —a reference to the year of Swift's birth and the title of her 2014 album— in the US through Prime Video, Apple TV, Xfinity, Vudu, Google Play and YouTubeTV.

Customers can rent the film through Prime Video without an Amazon Prime membership.

As of Dec. 15, the film can only be rented and not purchased as a digital download. Rentals cost the same as adult tickets to see the movie in theaters— kids and senior tickets go for $13.13.

Is There Bonus Content?

As Swift promised, "The Archer," "Wildest Dreams" and "Long Live" have been added to the extended streaming version. Instead of being woven into the film's career era-based track list, the trio of songs are added to the end of the concert.

Is It on Netflix?

No word yet on when or if it'll hit Netflix or another subscription-based streaming service.

As People pointed out, Swift has had ties over time to Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and NBCUniversal, which owns Peacock. So, it's hard to predict which service or services will land what's sure to be a streaming hit.

Netflix does have Swift's 2018 concert film "Reputation" and the 2020 documentary "Miss Americana," while Disney + exclusively streams 2020's "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions."

READ MORE: Miranda Lambert Shares Heartfelt Message for Friend Carrie Underwood