When Reba McEntire was asked to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII, it resulted in an emphatic "YES" — from her boyfriend, Rex Linn, that is.

McEntire chatted with CBS Mornings' Gayle King and Nate Burleson about her newly announced gig on Thursday (Jan. 18). She revealed that when she initially received the call, Linn couldn't contain his excitement about the opportunity, and he actually answered for her.

"I got the news from my manager ... he said they wanted me to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, and I said, 'Oh my gosh. Well, let me think about that,'" she recalls.

That's when Linn stepped in.

"Rex Linn, my boyfriend, who is a huge football fan, said, 'Yes, she'll do it! Absolutely!" McEntire said, laughing.

The opportunity marks the first time McEntire will perform at the Super Bowl, but she's no stranger to singing the National Anthem. In fact, McEntire got her start back in 1974 performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City.

"I sang the National Anthem for them for ten years," McEntire says. "How you get ready for it? You just warm up like you do a concert, sing it five or six times, and get in there and do it!"

McEntire often talks of her time singing for the National Finals Rodeo as a turning point in her career. She once revealed on Cody Johnson's "Dear Rodeo" documentary that the opportunity led her to meeting Texas musician Red Steagall, who helped secure her first record deal.

Super Bowl LVII will take place Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Usher has been named this year's halftime show performer. Additionally, Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game. Coverage begins at 6:30 ET on CBS.