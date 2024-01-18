Reba McEntire Named Super Bowl National Anthem Singer

Though we're used to watching Reba McEntire on NBC because of her role on "The Voice," the country queen's next major TV appearance can be seen on CBS. The latter's airing Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, and the NFL just announced that McEntire will be singing the national anthem.

" A household name through a successful career that includes music, television, film, theater, retail and hospitality, McEntire is a Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member who has more than 50 award wins under her belt, including honors from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, CMA Awards, Grammy Awards and GMA Dove Awards," read the league's statement.

The national anthem holds a special pace in McEntire lore. Her first big break came after singing the song in 1974 at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City.

In addition, country moonlighter Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful" and Grammy winner Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

It was announced back in the fall that "The Voice" alum Usher will headline this year's halftime show.

McEntire joins a long list of country stars to kick off festivities with "The Star-Spangled Banner." She was preceded by eight country acts, including the last three singers to land the gig: Garth Brooks (1993), Faith Hill (2000), The Chicks (2003), Carrie Underwood (2010), Luke Bryan (2017), Eric Church (2021 (alongside Jazmine Sullivan), Mickey Guyton (2022) and Chris Stapleton (2023).

Country stars picked over the years to sing "America the Beautiful" include Charley Pride (1974), Hill (2009) and the duo of Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert (2012),

McEntire also adds to the lineage of past or current "The Voice" coaches to land the national anthem gig, following Jennifer Hudson (2009), Kelly Clarkson (2012) and Alicia Keys (2013).

The Super Bowl will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST.

