10 Times Post Malone Proved He's a Country Boy at Heart

Throughout his career, singer and rapper Post Malone has shown that he has a deep passion for country music. Malone went viral on social media after covering Sturgill Simpson's "You Can Have The Crown'' and Brad Paisley's "I'm Gonna Miss Her" during Matthew McConaughey's virtual benefit event "We're Texas," but the Texas native's appreciation for the genre goes back even further. I would love to see his personal playlist.

The singer has also been very open about the idea of making a country album "down the line." (We need this to happen.) He has also repeatedly stated that he wants to collaborate with the King of Country Music himself, George Strait, and Toby Keith.

Here are 10 times Post Malone went country.

"I'm Gonna Miss Her"

Post Malone blew his fans away with his perfect rendigion of "I'm Gonna Miss Her" at the Texas benefit. Honestly, I love it, and I'm utterly impressed with his skills. He paired his performance with a live band, which included a fiddle, and he even showcased the twang in his voice. Fun fact, Malone was only 7 years old when Paisley released "I'm Gonna Miss Her."

"You Can Have the Crown"

Honoring Sturgill Simpson, the singer proved his talent, not only by singing but by playing the acoustic guitar. The 25-year-old rapper was actually born in Grapevine, Texas, and well, it's clear that he indeed has country deep in his soul. What's so cool about this event was that you can clearly tell he's in his comfort zone, smoking a cigarette and sipping a bud light.

"Don't Think Twice, It's All Right"

Before the rapper became a big superstar in the hip-hop world, he filmed himself singing Bob Dylan's "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right." Honestly, this is pretty great. I'm kind of obsessed. It's also really weird seeing him not covered in tattoos left and right! Just a plain baby-faced, Malone.

"Baby, What You Want Me To Do"

Performing with Keith Urban at the Elvis All-Star Tribute TV Special tribute in 2019, he covered the King of Rock and Roll's "Baby, What You Want Me To Do." Talk about two worlds colliding! The special celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Presley's '68 Come Back Special, hosted by Blake Shelton. This performance was extra special; the two had been teasing fans about taking the stage together. Also, can we talk about how he is rocking that yellow suit? So classy!

"A Thousand Miles From Nowhere"

In 2018 Malone covered "A Thousand Miles From Nowhere" on Dwight Yoakam's Band SiriusXM Radio Show. Just look at that huge smile on his face! This is such a pure performance. You just know these two had the time of their life, just singing with friends and being silly. Honestly, he's born to be a country star, step aside Luke Combs.

Carrie Underwood Fan

Thanks @postmalone for the hospitality tonight...and for putting on a great show...and for introducing me to your mom. pic.twitter.com/oi5YTdinQ9 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 5, 2020

In 2020, both Underwood and Malone went viral after posing together for a picture! The country singer revealed she had attended Malone's concert, thanking him for inviting her. She tweeted, "Thanks @postmalone for the hospitality tonight...and for putting on a great show...and for introducing me to your mom."

I need to see a picture of him and Kacey Musgraves ASAP.

"There's a Tear in My Beer"

Whipping out the acoustic guitar once again, Malone covered a beautiful rendition of Hank William Jr.'s "There's a Tear in My Beer." What I love about this video is the fact that he's just casually sitting behind a bottle of Tito's Vodka and a Bud Light, I don't know, I think it's time for a country album.

"Man! I Feel Like a Woman"

Post Malone jamming to Shania Twain = The best 23 seconds of my life. pic.twitter.com/eNSlao4Kf0 — braydin (@moodybpaul) November 25, 2019

Okay, okay, he might not be singing here but the footage was just too good not to share. Basically, the singer had his own moment at the 2019 American Music Awards, singing along and dancing to Shania Twain during her special performance. What a cute moment! Let's face it , we were all dancing like him during that iconic moment. There's just something about Twain saying, "Let's Go Girls!"

"Only Wanna Be With You"

Malone, who also goes by Posty, released a cover of Hootie & the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be With You" and absolutely nailed it. The song was covered for a virtual concert celebrating 25 years of Pokémon. His voice really fits well with the music. The song instantly became a hit, getting the nod of approval from country singer, Darius Rucker! Rucker tweeted, "The smile in my face will not leave for a long time. This is awesome. My bro @PostMalone bringing it. Hell yes man!!!!!!!!!" Time to move to Nashville!

"Blue Suede Shoes"

As if you need any more proof that Malone can fit in the country music world, the rapper joined Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, and Mac Davis, performing Presley's "Blue Suede Shoes." The singers were part of the Elvis All-Star Tribute in 2019.

