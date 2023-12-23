Gwen Stefani Looked Like a Princess on 'The Voice' Finale

Gwen Stefani brought two majestic looks to "The Voice" this week.

Gwen Stefani capped off the year of Barbiecore by wearing an elegant, pink dress for "The Voice" live finale on Tuesday (Dec. 19). Yet she looked more like a Disney princess come to life than the iconic fashion doll.

With her luxurious, long gloves and flowing, blonde locks that end in curls, Stefani upped the glam factor after a season's worth of daring fashion statements.

Stefani offers a closer look at the dress in a reel that commemorates her final day of work with her fellow coaches and the finalists.

The outfit change fit Stefani's apparent theme for the week. For Monday's live episode of the two-night finale, her look reminded some fans of Queen Elsa from Disney's Frozen.

That outfit, which Good Housekeeping identified as a "strapless pale blue-and-pink feathered dress by Marchesa," got her likened to an "ice princess" —or a glammed-up figure skater— on social media. Six-inch boots also set that look apart.

Stefani dressed to the nines both nights despite having zero Team Gwen members in the finals. Team Legend's Lila Forde, Team Reba's Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh and Team Niall's Huntley and Mara Justine made up the Top 5. Huntley won the competition, making Niall Horan a two-time champion in as many tries.

Stefani will not return for season 25, which begins on Feb. 26, 2024. Returning coaches Reba McEntire and John Legend will be joined by Chance the Rapper and the first joint coaches in country duo Dan + Shay.

In a chat with "Entertainment Tonight," Stefani promised that new music from her is on the way.

"I'm actually putting out music, so I'm excited about that," she said. "I've been working on this for a long time. I've finally landed in that place where I'm obsessed, where I can't stop listening, so I feel like I'm somewhere."

