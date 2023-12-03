Gwen Stefani's Lacy, Multi-Colored Dress From 'The Voice' Cost a Pretty Penny

Gwen Stefani's latest fashion statement on "The Voice" cost a pretty penny.

The pop and ska-punk star-turned-coach wore an outrageous, multi-colored minidress with puffy sleeves and lots of lace on the Nov. 27-28 Playoffs episodes. A behind-the-scenes clip from that taping shows Stefani bonding with fellow coach Reba McEntire over their acrylic nail choices.

While Stefani's wearing a shimmering champagne color, McEntire's taken a page from her co-coach, with silver nails topped by a black-and-white checkerboard pattern. The latter's reminiscent of quite a few Stefani fashion statements that point back to her two-tone ska musical roots.

The Zimmermann Luminosity minidress can be bought via online outlet Farfetch for $3,770.

"A whimsical spirit is integral to Zimmermann's vision, and this Luminosity minidress is proof," reads the product description. "It's cut from panels of printed silk and tulle draped to create depth and volume and is framed by puff shoulders and an elongated lace sash."

Stefani added more flair to the look with fishnet stockings and chunky, champagne-colored high heels.

Team Gwen got narrowed down to three this week, with Kara Tenae, Tanner Massey and Bias moving on to the Top 12. They'll compete against the remaining members of Team Niall (Mara Justine, Nini Iris and Huntley), Team Reba (Jordan Rainer, Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh) and Team Legend (Azán, Lila Forde and Mac Royals).

Season 24 of "The Voice" marks the series' first without Blake Shelton in his spinning coaches' chair. Future spouses Shelton and Stefani first met in 2014 while working together on the show. They wed in 2021.

Though this is her seventh non-consecutive season as a coach, a Stefani-led contestant has only won the competition once. Then 15-year-old Carter Rubin claimed the crown in Season 19 (2020) for Team Gwen.