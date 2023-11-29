Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani are 'Twinning' in Adorable Video from 'The Voice' Set

In a fun behind-the-scenes clip from "The Voice" Season 24, coaches Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire bond over their acrylic nails choices.

Stefani posted the 27-second snippet to X (formerly Twitter) and paired it with the caption "twinning with my girl." It's fittingly set to Netta Barzilai's "I Love My Nails." While Stefani's wearing a shimmering champagne color, McEntire's taken a page from her co-coach, with silver nails topped by a black-and-white checkerboard pattern. The latter's reminiscent of quite a few Stefani fashion statements that point back to her two-tone ska musical roots.

Stefani's rarely if ever spotted without colorful nails and a pair of fishnets. Here, she's wearing the multi-color and multi-fabric dress we saw on recent episodes of the singing competition series.

McEntire's nails match her black pants suit with silvery buttons and embellishments.

Though some commenters slammed McEntire's new look, one joyed in seeing McEntire "picking up little things from each of you [coaches] and enjoying it."

The pair has bonded on the show in McEntire's first season.

"At first she was so intimidating, and I thought she was being mean to me," McEntire told "Extra." "And then she said, 'I just want you to like me,' and I said, 'well that's all you had to say,' and now we're best friends."

Season 24 of "The Voice" marks the series' first without Blake Shelton in his spinning coaches' chair. Future spouses Shelton and Stefani first met in 2014 while working together on the show. They wed in 2021.

This season, both McEntire and Stefani have a strong shot at winning the series. Three country-influenced singers remain on Team Reba: Jacquie Roar, Jordan Rainer and Ruby Leigh. BIAS, Tenae and Massey make up the Team Gwen roster heading into the live shows.