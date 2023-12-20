'The Voice': Who Was Crowned the Winner of Season 24?

The coaches of "The Voice" have hailed Season 24 as one of the most talented seasons in the show history, and that's for good reason. From the first few blind auditions, it was clear that the highest quality contenders would be competing this time around. In fact, there were more four-chair turns during the blind auditions in Season 24 than on any season in the past. The Top 5 finalists were all contestants who received four chair turns in the blinds.

Eventually, the competition came down to the Top 5 artists who performed during the finals: Team Reba's Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar, Team Niall's Huntley and Mara Justine and Team Legend's Lila Forde. However, only one singer could take home the crown.

So, who won Season 24 of "The Voice"?

The Top 5 finalists gathered during a suspenseful moment on the final night of "The Voice," and the title of WINNER went to Virginia rocker Huntley.

Upon winning "The Voice" trophy, the show favorite celebrated with his fellow singers the coaches as confetti rained down upon him. The moment marks Niall Horan's second consecutive win as a coach.

Huntley not only earns the title of winner of "The Voice," but he also wins $100,000, a contract with Universal Music Group and a trip for two to Universal studios.

Lila Forde finished fifth, Jacquie Roar finished fourth, Mara Justine finished third and Ruby Leigh finished in second place.

Looking Back on Season 24 of "The Voice"

With so much talent came tough decisions for coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire. Throughout the Battles, to the Knockouts, to the Playoffs, the coaches were forced to choose between ultra-talented artists giving Grammy-worthy performances. Even now, there are fans on social media calling for the return of artists who could have potentially won the competition.

Once the live shows began, the decisions were out of the coaches hands as fans took over by voting for their favorites. Still, the show saw heartbreaking eliminations with the loss of artists like Kara Tenae, Nini Iris, Mac Royals and more.

The announcement of the winner came after an entertaining, two-hour finale that featured performances from Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Earth, Wind and Fire, AJR, Teddy Swims, Tyla and more. The show opened with a group performance from the Top 12 contestants, and each of the Top 5 finalists performed a duet with their coach.

Now that Season 24 of "The Voice" is over, fans will have to wait for the premiere of Season 25, taking place on Monday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay will join Season 25 as coaches.