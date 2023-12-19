'The Voice': Ruby Leigh Shows 'Maturity and Power' With Elvis, Eagles Covers During Finale

"The Voice" contestants gave their last performances during part one of the live finale on Monday night, and Ruby Leigh went out in a big way with covers from two legendary artists.

Before taking the stage, the 16-year-old looked back on her time on "The Voice," as well as an event in her life which now allows her to tap into deeper emotions. She explains that when she was a child, a tornado tore through her family home in Missouri and they "lost everything." She explained that she uses the emotions from that tragic event to inspire her to keep pursuing her career.

After chatting with host Carson Daly and Coach Reba McEntire, Leigh took the stage for her first performance: a rendition of Elvis Presly's "Suspicious Minds." Leigh is often described as an old soul, and she is no stranger to recreating songs from decades gone by. She added her signature flair to the 1969 tune while keeping its original style. Her voice was impressive as always, and so was her stage presence, as she walked around the stage — which was covered in fog — and interacted with the audience while singing.

The coaches were just as impressed with her voice and stage presence as they were with her maturity.

"Your voice has so much heft and maturity and power. It's like everything's in bold type," Legend said.

He continued, saying, "I can't believe you're as young as you are. It's so remarkable that you have such presence, such confidence, such maturity."

Leigh's coach, McEntire, also had nothing but good things to say after the performance.

"Elvis Presley might have recorded that first, but you 'Ruby-ized' it," McEntire said. "You did a great job, and mastering those stairs as you did with all the fog on the ground, I was petrified for you. You did it like a champ and a pro that you are."

That performance wasn't all Leigh had up her sleeve on night one of the finale, however. After hearing messages from artists like Rhonda Vincent as well as her family members, Leigh took the stage again for a poignant cover of the Eagles' "Desperado." Leigh stood at the microphone as the sang the classic, infusing plenty of emotion and showcasing impeccable vocal control throughout the performance.

Gwen Stefani called Leigh's second performance "mesmerizing," and McEntire gave her more praise for her talent.

"You know what you can do, and you do it so well," McEntire said.

"The Voice" Season 24 will conclude Tuesday night with guest performances from Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, AJR and Tyla. The new winner of "The Voice" will also be announced on Tuesday, beginning at 9 p.m. ET./ 8 p.m. CT.