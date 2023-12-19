'The Voice': 'Force of Nature' Jacquie Roar Gives Her All in Finale With Two Rock Covers

Night one of "The Voice" finale took place Monday night, and each of the Top 5 finalists gave their last performances in a bid to win. Jacquie Roar allowed her rock side to inspire her on the final night, singing covers from Boston and The Moody Blues that took her voice to its apex.

The final night of performances also looked back on each singer's journey and showed messages from their friends and family. Roar heard from her two daughters before her second performance, which brought plenty of emotions as she took the stage.

First though, Roar had the chance to open the show, and she chose to do so with a cover of Boston's high-flying classic, "More Than a Feeling." The singer mentioned during rehearsals with her coach Reba McEntire that her own mom asked her to change songs due to the complicated nature of this one, but she decided to power through.

On the night of the performance, Roar started off in her lower register, which the song calls for, and her low notes rang out with impressive power as she sang. Of course, the song also features almost impossible high notes, and Roar tackled them bravely throughout the song. If her voice began to feel tired, she didn't let it show on stage, and she hit the sky high notes with confidence until the very end.

After the song, Gwen Stefani shared her happiness for Roar, who was formerly on her team.

"I'm so happy for you," said Stefani. "Thank you for saying yes to me. I know I said no to you. You keep getting better and better."

McEntire then got the chance to speak to her team member.

"You know that old saying, 'Go big or go home?'" McEntire said. "Girl, you went big. Way to go. I'm so happy for you."

That wasn't the end of Roar's evening, however. She let her her voice rest for a while before joining the stage yet again to perform a rendition of The Moody Blues' "Nights in White Satin." She impressed the coaches again, with Stefani saying she has "no words" after the performance.

McEntire also had some strong final words for her contestant.

"Jacquie, you are a force of nature," McEntire said. "You looked great, you carried yourself so good on the stage. It was just a wonderful performance."

"The Voice" Season 24 will conclude Tuesday night with guest performances from Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, AJR and Tyla. The new winner of "The Voice" will also be announced on Tuesday, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.