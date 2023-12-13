'The Voice': Jacquie Roar Gives Her All to '80s Classic in Pursuit of Instant Save

"If America doesn’t vote you through, I don’t know what to think."

"The Voice" will officially head into finals next week after Tuesday night's (Dec. 12) elimination and Top 5 selection. It was a suspenseful night in which five artists had to fight for their spot in the finals by earning the one available Instant Save from fans.

Before those performances, the first four artists of the Top 5 were announced. Those were Team Legend's Lila Forde, Team Niall's Huntley and Team Reba's Ruby Leigh. That left Jacquie Roar, Bias, Nini Iris, Jordan Rainer and Mac Royals performing in search of the Instant Save.

Roar flawlessly executed a Sia song during Monday night's (Dec. 11) performances, so some fans were surprised to see her in the bottom five. Still, she took to the stage for her "last chance performance" with confidence, belting Heart's 1987 hit, "Alone." Just like in her performances before, Roar showcased her round lower register and impressive power and range throughout the song.

Roar's coach, McEntire, was ecstatic after her performance, letting out an emphatic, "Girl!" immediately afterwards.

"As John would say you were 'sangin'' tonight," she said. "If America doesn't vote you through, I don't know what to think."

Of course, the artists had to wait until the end of the show to find out the results. While waiting, Roar gave a shoutout to her daughters and communicated to them just how important it is to follow one's dreams.

"I will support any dream that you have, and no matter how many 'Nos' that you get, you will get a yes if you keep fighting," she told her two daughters.

After the other artists performed, Host Carson Daly opened up the Instant Save vote, and Roar was voted through as the final member of the Top 5. See the full list of artists going to the finals here.

The final week of "The Voice" will begin Monday night (Dec. 18) at 8 p.m. The winner will be crowned during the live finale Tuesday (Dec. 19) at 9 p.m. on NBC.