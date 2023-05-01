'The Voice' Results: See Where Each Team Stands as The Playoffs Begin

The Voice season 23 is entering its final weeks, and on Monday, May 1, contestants on Blake Shelton and Chance the Rapper's teams will continue to make their bids to win the competition by performing in the Playoff round. Team Kelly Clarkson and Team Niall Horan will get a chance to compete in the Playoff round next week (May 8). The Top 8 contestants will also be revealed after The Playoffs. The live Semi-Finals will then take place on Monday, May 15, followed by live final performances on May 22. The live finale will take place, and the winner will be revealed on Monday, May 23. The month of May will be quite a whirlwind for fans of the show.

The road to the current week of the competition has been paved with spectacular talent, concert-worthy performances, and also, heartbreaking eliminations. The show begin with the Blind Auditions on March 6-21, during which each coach assembled their teams. Of course, country singers often flock to Shelton's team, and while he picked up a few, Shelton's original team on his final season featured plenty of musical diversity -- a trait that was also true of the other teams.

The competition began immediately after the Blind Auditions with the Battle Rounds, during which many talented singers were eliminated. The most recent installment of the show was the Knockout Rounds -- featuring celebrity mentor Reba McEntire -- which concluded last week (April 24). The Semi-Finals will mark the first week that fans can vote for their favorite singers to move through the competition.

As the competition winds down to the final weeks, each coach currently has five contestants on their team, but not every contestant is on the same team they started on, as a few steals have been made. Here is where each team stands as of Monday, May 1:

Team Kelly

Ali

Cait Martin

Neil Salsich

Holly Brand

D. Smooth

Team Chance

Ray Uriel

Kala Banham

Jamar Langley

Sorelle

Manasseh Samone

Team Niall

Tasha Jessen

Gina Miles

Michael B

Ross Clayton

Ryley Tate Wilson

Team Blake

NOIVAS

Kylee Dayne

Grace West

Rachel Christine

Mary Kate Connor

