Ahead of The Voice Season 23's knockout round finale, NBC Insider shared a peek at new coach Niall Horan's surprise kinship with country icon and mega mentor Reba McEntire.

The article includes a charming excerpt of Horan and McEntire's rehearsal sessions banter.

"Pretty chilled out show, really, isn't it?" Horan said. "It's not, like, over produced."

"Nope," McEntire agreed.

"I've really enjoyed it," Horan said.

"And you know that they can edit it and take out the bad stuff that you say, which I haven't said anything really stupid yet, which is good," McEntire added.

"Yeah, well, I'm planning on it," Horan countered.

"You want a show, huh?" the country legend asked.

"See if you can edit this one out," Horan responded.

It sheds some light on the unlikely duo's friendship chemistry.

"I'm working with him to try to come out of his shell," McEntire joked. "Nah, I'm kidding. He is a sweetheart. We clicked immediately."

McEntire helped Team Niall members EJ Michaels, Michael B, Jerome Godwin III and Ross Clayton prepare for the knockout round. Michael B and Clayton won their respective knockout battles and moved on to the next stage of the competition.

Horan has found narrowing down a field of talented singers to be the hardest part of his coaching gig.

"The only thing I don't like about it is the power that I have," Horan told Audacy host Josh "Bru" Brubaker, adding that pretty much every contestant is a "sick singer." So when there's so much talent to wade through, it can be difficult to whittle down the choices and tell a fellow artist that they won't make the cut.

"We see like nearly 100 people, and you just have to pick your moments while trying to accumulate a team," he said. "But I really enjoyed it. I had so much fun."

