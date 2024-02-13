'The Voice' Coaches Show Off Dan + Shay's Double Chair in Hilarious Promo

Reba, Chance the Rapper, John Legend and Carson Daly are all part of the Voice Shopping Network (VSN).

"The Voice" Season 25 is coming to NBC on Monday, Feb. 26, and country duo Dan + Shay will be joining the coaching staff in the all-new double chair. This means that the duo will work together to assemble and coach one team, and they will sit in a connected double chair as they choose their singers in the blind auditions.

The show released a new promo prior to the upcoming season to show off all the bells and whistles the double chair has to offer. The video opens on McEntire and fellow coach Chance the Rapper selling the double chair on a home shopping network-type channel dubbed Voice Shopping Network or "VSN." John Legend is involved in the promo as well, as he showcases the double chair on the set of the fictional shopping network show.

"Introducing the double chair S25," Legend says as the chair is unveiled. "The latest in state-of-the-art, chair-turn technology."

Legend then showcases the chair's "sleek and sexy design," "cutting-edge button pushing," and, of course, its two seats.

The clip then segues to the duo's Shay Mooney, who is watching TV and looks enthralled by the new double chair. Dan Smyers heads to the telephone to order it, and they are met by "Salesperson of the Month" Carson Daly, who sells them the last double chair in stock.

Season 25 of the "The Voice" is already shaping up to be a fun one with a brand new mix of coaches. Chance the Rapper returns after coaching Season 23 and McEntire returns after her debut year on Season 24. Longtime coach John Legend also returns for another year this season.

"The Voice" airs on NBC on Monday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern.