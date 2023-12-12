"The Voice" Semi-Finals took place Monday night with performances from the Top 9 featuring songs picked by fans. Team Legend's Lila Forde sang Joni Mitchell's Christmas heartbreaker, "River," which proved to be a perfect fit for the Seattle singer-songwriter.

Forde played piano as she sang, infusing all her emotions into the song. She executed the tune's melody masterfully, and she even added her own runs and flair to the song. The performance showcased Forde's delicate and unique voice as well as her personal artistry.

The coaches were nothing short of stunned after Forde finished the song. Immediately after, Legend exclaimed, "Wow," and Niall Horan simply asked, "What just happened?"

Host Carson Daly then gave Reba McEntire the chance to comment, and she praised Forde for her stunning performance.

"I feel for those people who said you didn't have what it takes. I'm glad you didn't listen to them because you are so good," she said. "You have the ability to touch my heart so deep. All of our hearts. People can sing, but there's people who can sing with their heart, and you do."

As Legend began to speak to Forde, Horan could be heard saying, "You're a lucky man, John."

Legend was awestruck by his team member's performance, and he teared up while he reacted to the moment.

"You stopped the show again. You made it your own show again," he said. "It had so much wisdom and heart and integrity and musicality and beauty. It was stunning."

Forde performed alongside the other Top 9 contestants, and voting opened at the end of the show. Tuesday night's show will reveal the fate of the singers as the Top 5 is selected.