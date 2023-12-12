'The Voice': Ruby Leigh Sings Soaring Version of John Denver Classic in Semi-Finals

"I love how you are always so authentically you."

"The Voice" is down to its Semi-Finals week, and the Top 9 artists gave their best performances Monday night (Dec. 11) in a bid for the Top 5. This week, the singers performed songs that were hand picked by fans, and Ruby Leigh took the stage first with John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

During rehearsals, Leigh reflected on the fact that she now has a solid fanbase — which she calls her "fanily" — because of "The Voice."

"I'm living the dream, and I can't even get used to it," she said.

She received important notes from her coach Reba McEntire during the rehearsals. The country legend encouraged her to continue to showcase her yodeling skills during the performance.

On the night of the performance, Leigh took the stage like a seasoned pro, singing from a tall platform made to look like a barn. She began the song a cappella, mixing her chest voice with flecks of yodeling as she sang the first verse. She and the band then launched into the full version of the song, and Leigh's vocal power continued to build throughout. Not only were Leigh's vocals on par, but the combination of the energetic band with Leigh's joyful disposition made for a pleasant and entertaining performance.

The coaches were impressed with Leigh, with John Legend telling her, "I love how you are always so authentically you." He also complimented her "clear as a bell" high notes.

McEntire was proud as always of her team member, calling the performance "perfection."

Leigh performed alongside her other Top 9 contestants, and voting opened at the end of the show. Tuesday night's show will reveal the fate of the singers as the Top 5 is selected.