'The Voice': Jordan Rainer Does 'All of America' Proud With Electric 'Ole Red' Performance

"The Voice" Semi-Finals Monday night (Dec. 11) saw the contestants singing tunes selected by fans, and Oklahoma resident Jordan Rainer put her voice to Blake Shelton's "Ole Red."

Rainer has represented her home state — which she shares with coach McEntire and Shelton — throughout the competition. Before her performance, she reflected on the support she has received from her hometown of Atoka and from the Chickasaw Nation, of which she is a native.

"To represent the tribal community of Oklahoma is such an honor," she shared. "To see my people banded behind me and supporting me, I'm absolutely speechless."

Rainer had a successful rehearsal with McEntire, and after being up for elimination last week, she admitted she has a lot to prove this week.

The singer brought her confidence to "The Voice" stage Monday night, appearing on a platform with the band. She did away with her hat for the night, but she kept her signature sunglasses as part of her look. She showed off her piercing country voice throughout the performance, and she walked down the stairs to the stage while playing guitar and singing with ease.

The performance especially showed off Rainer's country/rock capabilities, and her decision to speed up the final chorus of the song added even more heat to the electric performance.

The performance got the judges on their feet, and Gwen Stefani — who has a special connection to the song's original artist for obvious reasons — was especially shocked. She said she wouldn't have imagined a female singing that song, but Rainer exceeded her expectations.

"That was crazy," said Stefani. "I want to say that that was probably my favorite performance you've done."

McEntire then shared her pride for her team member.

"Jordan, you did Southeastern Oklahoma... forget Southeastern Oklahoma.. you did Oklahoma.. no, forget that. You did all of America proud," McEntire said emphatically.

The coach added that Rainer handled the performance "like a pro."

Rainer performed alongside her other Top 9 contestants, and voting opened at the end of the show. Tuesday night's show will reveal the fate of the singers as the Top 5 is selected on NBC.