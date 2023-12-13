'The Voice' Fans Can’t Believe This Standout Singer Was Eliminated Before the Finale

Tuesday night's (Dec. 12) episode of "The Voice" included plenty of suspense and five entertaining "last chance performances" as the Top 5 were selected. Early in the show, John Legend commented that this is the most talented season of "The Voice" he's ever been apart of, but with that comes heartbreaking eliminations. That certainly occurred Tuesday night, as four talented artists were sent home.

"The Voice" fans lit up social media decrying the loss of their favorite singers after the Instant Save, and fans of standout Team Niall artist Nini Iris were especially broken hearted. Horan, himself, said he "can't believe she's in this position" after her Tuesday night performance of "Mad World."

"Talent always persists, and she's an amazing talent," he added. "Her ability to know who she is just special."

Despite Iris' performance and Horan's passionate plea for fans to vote her through, she did not receive enough votes to take the Instant Save. That honor, instead, went to country rocker and Team Reba member, Jacquie Roar.

Needless to say, Iris' fans were devastated about the results. Here are some of their reactions:

nini iris not going to the voice finale is a big loss #teamniall #thevoice pic.twitter.com/dANcRn4QJQ — twany ? (@niallernroses) December 13, 2023

Nini not making it to the finale is a crime?#TheVoice — ?????? Poniatowski (@Stay_Seavey) December 13, 2023

"The Voice" viewers were also surprised that smooth R&B singer Mac Royals didn't make the cut. There were calls on social media for him to make the finals, as well.

I?m sorry but Nini and Mac were absolutely robbed, they both deserved a spot in the finale. I?m starting to wonder if America was watching the same show I was. #TheVoice — Darcy Belcher (@darcy_belcher) December 13, 2023

If Mac goes home?.yall gonna have to finish up the season without me. #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/ljqncZtbm2 — ?LEAH KACHELLE? (@kachelle2006) December 13, 2023

When talking to Iris, however, Horan stressed that being eliminated from "The Voice" isn't the end of the world. He encouraged her to look beyond the show and to the successful career she will undoubtedly have.

"We need to look past this show as well," he said. "As great as it is to be entertained every night, we've got an artist here. A real deal artist."

"The Voice" finals will begin Monday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. as the Top 5 finalists perform. The winner will be crowned on Tuesday, Dec. 19, beginning at 9 p.m. on NBC. See a full list of the artists going to the finals here.