How to Watch 'The Voice' Season 24 Finale + Who'll Be Performing Live

After eventful Blind Auditions, Battles, Knockouts, Playoffs and Lives rounds that saw a rules change and no shortage of promising talents, "The Voice" Season 24 finale is finally here. The Top 5 contestants will be narrowed down to one champion in a two-night special event which airs this coming Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 18-19) on NBC.

Lila Forde is the last Team Legend member standing, with Huntley and Mara Justine remaining for Team Niall and Ruby Leigh and America's Instant Save winner, Jacquie Roar, still in the running for Team Reba. That leaves only Team Gwen without a Finals participant.

"This is my eighth season and I've never seen just this level of quality across the board," coach John Legend told "Entertainment Tonight" ahead of the first Lives broadcast. "I'm so impressed with our artists this year."

"The talent this year has just been like, across the board — all of our teams are pretty insane," coach Niall Horan added. "The voices that I have this year are just like, some of the best singers I've ever heard."

Season 24's the first without Blake Shelton. He surrendered his red, spinning chair after Season 23 to fellow Oklahoma-raised country singer Reba McEntire.

Read on for everything you need to know ahead of this season's grand finale.

How to Watch

Night one of the two-parter airs this Monday, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The final five artists will perform live one last time to win over the voting public. Night two on Tuesday airs an hour later (9 p.m. ET) and will include the unveiling of this season's champion as well as live music via the coaches and a plethora of special guests.

Who's Performing

In addition to Season's 24 final five hopefuls, Monday's episode will include a performance by Season 22 champion Bryce Leatherwood. The final of Team Blake's nine series winners, Leatherwood will be singing "Finger," his debut country single which arrived in October.

The following night, all four Season 24 coaches —Gwen Stefani, Horan, McEntire and Legend— will perform "Let It Snow" together. We'll also get to watch the coaches duet with their team members that reached the Top 5. In addition, the rest of the Top 12 will reunite for a special group performance.

Special guests include Season 25 coaches Dan + Shay plus fellow country talents Keith Urban and Jelly Roll. Others include AJR, Tyla and Earth, Wind & Fire.

