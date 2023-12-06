Country superstars Vince Gill and Keith Urban and several friends came together for a good cause at the eighth annual All for the Hall benefit concert. The star-studded concert, which was held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, raised more than $900,000 — the largest amount raised in the history of the Nashville event — in support of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's education program.
For the concert, which was themed "The Song Remembers When," Patty Loveless, Trisha Yearwood, Mickey Guyton, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Kelsea Ballerini, War and Treaty, Riley Green and more took the stage to perform a song that defined a memorable moment in their life, in addition to one of their own songs. Throughout the evening, hosts Urban and Gill joined many of the artists onstage.
The evening also featured a performance of an original song from the museum's flagship education program, Words & Music, which pairs students with professional songwriters to teach lyric writing and language arts through music. With the support of professional songwriter Paulina Jayne, Abigail Sowards, a senior from Stewarts Creek High School, performed her song "These Moments" alongside her fellow classmates John Dechira and David Guydon. Sowards is among the more than 8,000 students this year who have participated in the museum's Words & Music program.
"The Hall of Fame is a treasure, and the Hall of Fame is where our stories are told forever," Trisha Yearwood said during the event. "That's what this is all about: preserving those stories."
Keith Urban
Keith Urban performs onstage for All for the Hall, a concert benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on December 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
The evening's co-host Urban performed "Wild Hearts," "Blue Ain't Your Color" and Waylon Jennings' "Theme From the Dukes of Hazzard (Good Ol' Boys)."
Vince Gill
(L-R) Keith Urban and Vince Gill perform onstage for All for the Hall, a concert benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on December 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Country Music Hall of Famer Gill performed "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away" and "Rocky Mountain Way."
Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton performs onstage for All for the Hall a concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on December 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Guyton took the stage to perform her song "Better Than You Left Me" and Patty Loveless' '90s classic "Blame It on Your Heart."
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage for All for the Hall a concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on December 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Ballerini performed her single "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" and Carole King's "You've Got a Friend."
Riley Green
Riley Green performs onstage for All for the Hall a concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on December 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Green sang his song "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" and Alabama's "Dixieland Delight."
Patty Loveless
Patty Loveless performs onstage for All for the Hall a concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on December 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Country Music Hall of Famer Patty Loveless performed her early '90s single "Nothin' But the Wheel" and Jackie DeShannon's "Put a Little Love in Your Heart."
Old Dominion
(L-R) Matthew Ramsey and Brad Tursi of Old Dominion perform onstage for All for the Hall a concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on December 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
CMA-winning country group Old Dominion performed "Memory Lane" and Pearl Jam's "Alive"
HARDY
HARDY performs onstage for All for the Hall a concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on December 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
HARDY took the stage to perform "Truck Bed" and Travis Tritt's "It's a Great Day to Be Alive."
ERNEST
Ernest performs onstage for All for the Hall a concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on December 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Rising star ERNEST performed "Kiss of Death" and Merle Haggard's "That's the Way Love Goes"
War and Treaty
Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War And Treaty perform onstage for All for the Hall, a concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on December 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Husband and wife duo War and Treaty earned a standing ovation for holiday hymn "O Holy Night" and "Mr. Fun."
Brenda Lee
Brenda Lee performs onstage for All for the Hall a concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on December 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Country and rock icon Brenda Lee took a much-deserved victory lap, performing her Christmas classic "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," which just hit the Billboard No. 1 for the first time.
Trisha Yearwood
Trisha Yearwood performs onstage for All for the Hall a concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on December 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Trisha Yearwood performed the night's theme, "The Song Remembers When," and Linda Ronstadt's "You're No Good."
Brooks & Dunn
(L-R) Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn perform onstage for All for the Hall a concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on December 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Brooks & Dunn closed out the show with "My Maria" and "I Ain't Living Long Like This"
