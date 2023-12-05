Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" has been part of the very fabric of the holidays ever since its 1958 release. A ubiquitous Christmas song already, its place in pop culture got solidified when it made it onto the soundtrack of the 1990 film "Home Alone." Yet somehow, one of the most commercially-viable Christmas songs by an artist associated with a popular genre —Lee's in both the country and rock halls of fame— had never made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

That just changed, with "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" topping the chart that was revealed on Monday (Dec. 4).

In the process, Lee broke several chart records. It's the third pop No. 1 of her career, following two songs from 1960, "I'm Sorry" and "I Want to Be Wanted." The 63-year gap in between Lee's first and most recent No. 1 is the longest in history. Penned by "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" writer Johnny Marks, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" took the longest climb ever to No. 1. At age 79, Lee surpasses Cher ("Believe," age 52) and Mariah Carey ("All I Want for Christmas is You," age 53) as the oldest woman with a No. 1 song.

"This is amazing. I cannot believe that 'Rockin'' has hit No. 1 65 years after it was released, this is just so special," Lee shared in a press release. "Thank you to the team at UMG/UMe who worked so hard to celebrate the song's anniversary this year. But most importantly, thank you to the fans who keep listening. The song came out when I was a young teenager and now to know that it has resonated with multiple generations and continues to resonate— it is one of the best gifts I have ever received. Keep on 'Rockin'' and Merry Christmas!"

It's just the third Christmas song to reach No. 1 in the chart's 65-year history. Alvin and the Chipmunk's "The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)" reached the pinnacle in 1958, and Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" has had four separate runs as No. 1 over the years.

UMG's (Universal Music Group) celebration of the song's 65th anniversary includes the first-ever "Rockin'" music video, featuring Tanya Tucker and Trisha Yearwood.

"My buds are in there," Lee told Billboard about the video. "We had a ball making it. We filmed it at the producer's house, and nothing was choreographed, really. We just had fun. They were just precious to do that for me, and I think folks will love it."