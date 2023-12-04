Nicole Kidman Reps Her Husband Keith Urban in Adorable Insta Snaps

Nicole Kidman took part in Aus Music T-Shirt Day for a good cause.

In an Instagram carousel, Nicole Kidman repped three staples of Australian music, including her husband, country music great Keith Urban.

The first pic shows Kidman wearing Australian pop star Gretta Ray's "Music is Mine and It's Yours" tee. The second reads "Urban Girl" and shows her spouse. In the third, she's striking a rocker pose —horns hand sign up and tongue wagging out— while sporting a shirt for prolific psychedelic rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

The Ray shirt got an enthusiastic response from the indie-pop singer-songwriter, who wrote "I am honoured. Thank you so much!"

The Nov. 30 post supported Aus Music T-Shirt Day, which raises funds for Support Act and other causes that aid working musicians in crisis.

Per its website, Support Act provides "crisis relief, mental health and wellbeing support to musicians, managers, crew, music workers and organisations across all genres of music" "through short term financial support; funeral support; mental health prevention, education and training programs; the Mentally Healthy Workplaces Program; and the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline."

Kidman and Urban share two children: 13-year-old Sunday Rose and 11-year-old Faith Margaret.

The couple began dating in 2005 and wed the following year in Sydney. Their 17th wedding anniversary fell on June 25. Urban's celebrated holy matrimony during his Las Vegas sets by incorporating wedding footage into the stage presentation for "Without You."

"I wanted to do it in a very organic way and find the right song," he told People. "It was really more about choosing to do that song, 'Without You,' and how that felt like the right time for that."

Urban also celebrated his wife on her birthday (June 20), writing, "To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby!!!!!!"

