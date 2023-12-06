Brenda Lee is getting her much-deserved flowers this holiday season. Her timeless tune "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" just hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in its 65 year history and listeners worldwide are celebrating the living legend.

Little Miss Dynamite herself got the chance to take a bow and celebrate the season when she took the stage for All For the Hall benefit concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill. Ahead of her appearance at the concert, which raised over $90oK for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Gill introduced Lee, noting that the icon is in a rare category; When the rockabilly queen toured West Germany in 1962, the Beatles opened for her.

Even if Urban hadn't donned a red sweater and Santa hat for the occasion, the crowd knew to anticipate Lee's Christmas classic and the joy inside Bridgestone Arena was palpable when the opening notes rang out.

See a clip of Lee's performance below.

Lee recorded "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," penned by "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" songwriter Johnny Marks, in 1958 when she was just 13 years old. The song notably has the longest climb to No. 1. Her recent chart success broke a couple more records: The 63-year gap in between Lee's first and most recent No. 1 is the longest in history and, at 79, Lee surpasses Cher ("Believe," age 52) and Mariah Carey ("All I Want for Christmas is You," age 53) as the oldest woman with a No. 1 song.

"This is amazing. I cannot believe that 'Rockin'' has hit No. 1 65 years after it was released, this is just so special," Lee shared in a press release. "Thank you to the team at UMG/UMe who worked so hard to celebrate the song's anniversary this year. But most importantly, thank you to the fans who keep listening. The song came out when I was a young teenager and now to know that it has resonated with multiple generations and continues to resonate— it is one of the best gifts I have ever received. Keep on 'Rockin'' and Merry Christmas!"