Reba McEntire Shares Sweet Moment With Rex Linn on 'The Voice' Set

Sugar Tot and Tater Tot got cozy in one of the show's spinning red chairs.

Actor Rex Linn recently dropped by the set of "The Voice" to spend some quality time with Reba McEntire.

McEntire calls Linn her "sugar tot," while Linn's pet name for her is "tater tot"— which she acknowledged by feeding her newly-acquired Team Reba members tater tots from a cart during early rounds of Season 24.

The couple posed for a photo in McEntire's spinning red chair. McEntire's looking her best for the show, while Linn opted for a more casual look. Most notably, he's wearing a "Young Shelton" hat. The couple reconnected on the set of the "Big Bang Theory" spin-off after having first met in 1991.

McEntire and Linn stayed friends for years and hit it off romantically by early 2020, with their daily "coffee camp" chats growing their bond during the pandemic lockdown.

Ahead of the first live broadcast of "The Voice's" ongoing 24th season, McEntire sparked rumors by wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.

"Entertainment Tonight's" Cassie DiLaura asked point-blank about McEntire's bling.

"I just found it... I told Leslie," McEntire said, likely referencing brand manager Leslie Matthews Duggar. "'Imma put something over here, just let everybody talk about it.'"

During an October appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," McEntire answered a fan question about whether or not she's seeking marital bliss.

"That would be up to him. I've been married twice. He's never been married," McEntire said. "So if he wants to, that's totally up to him."

In short, the ball's in Linn's court. Time will tell if he's already asked and the ring in question wasn't "just found" by McEntire.

McEntire wed rodeo champion Charlie Battles in 1976. They were married for 11 years. She tied the knot in 1989 with Narvel Blackstock and divorced him in 2015. Blackstock is the father of McEntire's son Shelby.

The "Fancy" singer also confided that she took pause when finding out that 66-year-old Linn has never been married.

"Was it a head-scratcher? Well, yeah, kind of," she shared. "We talked it out. Yeah."

