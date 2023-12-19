What defined country music in 2023? The year marked a breakthrough for several artists, but perhaps none had a bigger year than collaborators Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson: Jelly Roll infused heart, soul and hard-won lessons learned into songs such as "Need a Favor"; and Wilson rode the high of her 2022 smash album Bell Bottom Country into a CMA Entertainer of the Year win.
It was also a year of duets: Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves broke our hearts with "I Remember Everything"; Texans Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges teamed up for the unrequited love song "If You Were Mine"; Chris Stapleton joined Carly Pearce for the breakup anthem gem "We Don't Fight Anymore"; and country queen Wilson teamed up with both Jelly Roll ("Save Me") and Lukas Nelson ("More Than Friends").
All the while, rising artists such as Roberta Lea, Miles Miller, Chris Housman and Mandi Sagal shared necessary truths through no-holds-barred lyrics.
We've rounded up the best of the best, from history-making chart-toppers to indie country singer-songwriters destined for greatness. Here are the 20 best country songs of 2023.
"Save Me," Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll's warts-and-all admissions about his checkered past — and his candidness about how faith and family guided him toward a place of contentment — played as large of a role in his career ascent as his undeniable vocal talent, his tough-yet-tender image and his growing catalog of memorable songs. "Authenticity" in country music typically is in the ear of the beholder, but one thing's objective: Jelly Roll's been through much of the hell he sings about, and he lived to tell these harrowing-yet-uplifting tales. One of the better songs informed by Jelly Roll's backstory, "Save Me," was a powerful, streetwise statement of faith from an admitted sinner upon its release on the rap-heavy 2020 album Self Medicated. It got twanged up for this year's Whitsitt Chapel by more than flourishes of steel guitar. Duet partner Lainey Wilson brought an otherworldly haze to the best mainstream country duet since Wilson joined forces with Hardy for the equally compelling "Wait in the Truck."
— Addie Moore
"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
In September, a devastatingly poignant duet from Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, proving that music fans everywhere will forever be drawn to a somber tune about lost love. Bryan and Musgraves' "I Remember Everything" is a standout in that long lineage of heartbreakers, unveiling pieces of a summer romance through vivid details.
"The sand from your hair is blowin' in my eyes/ Blame it on the beach, grown men don't cry," Bryan sings. "Do you remember that beat down basement couch? I'd sing you my love songs and you'd tell me about/ How your mama ran off and pawned her ring/ I remember, I remember everything."
A beach towel, an '88 Ford, hot concrete and cold shoulders — listeners are left to put the pieces of a broken relationship together, making the song all the more visceral.
— Bobbie Jean Sawyer
"Bad Debt," Rachel Baiman
Most people can relate to the stresses of financial debt. However, on her song "Bad Debt," Rachel Baiman instead breaks down a moral and ethical debt brought on by capitalistic greed and living your life by taking advantage of others' good nature. The cut from her album Common Nation of Sorrow tackles this concept from both a macro and micro perspective before settling in on the latter with lines such as "This debt is my prison, and I'll never be free," which serve as a reminder of the little things we can do daily to reverse this debt and usher in a tidal wave of positive change.
— Matt Wickstrom
"Southern Star," Brent Cobb
Country songs about going home are nothing new, but few artists can execute them as well as Brent Cobb. On the title track of his newly released Southern Star, the Georgia native again captures this feeling as he sings of cicadas singing, kudzu vines, memories shared with friends and loved ones, and more that keep him returning back to his home sweet home time and time again. Whether you've "been a drifter down most highways" like Cobb or haven't strayed far, we all keep a piece of home with us no matter what we do or where we go, making "Southern Star" a song we can all find our own place within.
— MW
"Nothing Else Matters," Lindsay Lou
The opening track to Michigander turned Nashvillian Lindsay Lou's album Queen of Time, "Nothing Else Matters" combines heartbreak with hope to remind listeners that no matter what struggles you're experiencing in the present, there are brighter days ahead. Penned by Phoebe Hunt and Maya De Vitry, the song's theme of overcoming adversity fits perfectly into the lyrical landscape of Lou's album, written in the wake of her divorce and grandmother's death. The weight of that emotion can be felt from the song's first note on and is further heightened throughout by dobro from maestro Jerry Douglas, whose playing is second to none.
— MW
"Nobody Has To Know Your Mind," John R. Miller
One of Appalachia's most underrated songwriters, John R. Miller takes on an empathetic tone on "Nobody Has To Know Your Mind," the lead track from his album Heat Comes Down. Mental health has long been a subject that can be difficult to put into words, but the West Virginia-born artist and his backing band The Engine Lights approach the subject in a gentle, albeit effective, manner that pulls back the curtain on the battles many people struggle with daily unbeknownst to those on the outside looking in.
— MW
"More Than Friends," Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real feat. Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson's most recognized feature spots may be on Hardy's "wait in the truck" and Jelly Roll's "Save Me," but Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real make a strong argument of their own with "More Than Friends." The first single from the band's album Sticks and Stones, the song tells the easygoing but high-stakes story of two friends who long to be more than that, even if for only a night and despite the repercussions that await them in the morning. Whether it be trading vocals line for line or joining together in harmony, the duo's croons mesh seamlessly, only adding to the chemistry and tension pouring from the story within to make the song one of the year's most insatiable — and underrated — collaborations.
— MW
"In Your Love," Tyler Childers
The importance of such a country boy like Tyler Childers sharing a tale about two gay miners can't be understated. When it comes to using one's platform for inclusivity, "In Your Love" is a textbook example of telling a very real, raw human story. Based in 1950s Appalachia, the tender ballad squeezes the heart and works overtime in making you feel the pain and the struggle of living a life that seems destined for tragedy. "I will stand my ground," sings Childers. "In Your Love" is as much about finding refuge in love as it is about two men just trying to get by in a decaying world.
— Bee Delores
"Too Much of a Woman," Roberta Lea with Jackie Venson
Roberta Lea makes country music on her own terms. She plays unapologetically in the pop-country sandbox, but her voice blows ferociously beyond those simple borders. She calculates her words with great care, allowing them to bowl you over with a flip of a vocal. "If I'm too much of a woman, you're too little of a man" rings the chorus, an epic teardown of the standards placed upon women in the patriarchy. "I'm going to do what I'm going to do," she sings. Such a declaration feeds her soul and, in effect, provokes the listener to think differently about their place in perpetuating archaic beliefs.
— BD
"Drag Queen," Chris Housman
In a time when U.S. legislation targets both drag queens and the trans community, Chris Housman's "Drag Queen" is an apt anthem about embracing one's identity and their way of expression. "Ain't no dragging down a drag queen," sings Housman. The pop-country ditty arrives as Housman's best song to date — and that's a tall order, especially when you consider his previous releases such as "Blueneck" and "Bible Belt," both essential country gems of the last decade. When you think about songs that can change the world, "Drag Queen" handily tops that list. It's as moving as it is empowering.
— BD
"Holy Smoke," Mandi Sagal
"You're a sinner just like me so why are you casting stones?" Mandi Sagal asks on her breakout song. "Holy Smoke" takes aim at modern Christianity, and Sagal never minces her words. "Just because you don't understand it, don't mean you should reprimand it," she sings. "What Jesus would do is what I'd like to see from you." It's a bold statement but a necessary one, particularly given how religion is often retooled to spread hate and discord. Sagal sings in a matter-of-fact way that makes it a relatable set piece and a perfect summation of 2023.
— BD
"Light On in the Kitchen," Ashley McBryde
Ashley McBryde is an artist who can blow the roof off a venue with her high-energy tunes, but she also has a knack for singing emotional songs that allow listeners to feel something deep down. McBryde released "Light On in the Kitchen" in February 2023 as the first single from her new album, The Devil I Know. Written by McBryde, along with Jessi Alexander and Connie Harrington, the empowering tune finds the singer offering pieces of sage advice for a young woman trying to find her way in life.
"Honey trust yourself, you better love yourself, 'cause 'til you do you ain't no good for anybody else," she sings in the chorus.
Among these pieces of wisdom is one final sentiment: "Always leave the light on in the kitchen." While this could mean different things for different people, leaving the light on gives the sense that no matter where you are in the world or in life, there will always be somewhere welcoming for you to return to.
— Grace Vaughn
"If You Were Mine," Miranda Lambert, Leon Bridges
After releasing her eighth studio album Palomino in 2022, Miranda Lambert gave fans a treat when she dropped a one-off single with Leon Bridges called "If You Were Mine" in June 2023. Written by Lambert, along with Ashley Monroe and Jesse Frasure, "If You Were Mine" combines country-inspired acoustic and steel guitar with R&B elements to make a contagious mix. Although Lambert and Bridges come from two different musical worlds, they connect as two artists from Texas, and they give a shoutout to their home state with a reference to the Frio River. Not only is the song's production mesmerizing, but the story told by Lambert and Bridges is one of two people who long to be together but, for whatever reason, they can't be. The song leaves one wanting a replay and, possibly, a sequel to learn what happens to the star-crossed couple.
— GV
"Beautiful Sky," Old Dominion
Nestled in as the 12th song of their 18-track Memory Lane album, "Beautiful Sky" is a song some casual fans may miss due to the fact that it's not yet a radio single. But if there's one deep cut from this album that country fans should be sure not to skip, it's this one.
Beginning with an earnest acoustic guitar intro, the song finds lead singer Matthew Ramsey telling the story of a nomadic love interest who blew in and out of his life like the wind. Ramsey's character isn't bitter about her disappearance, but he feels the pain all the same. In the chorus, he compares the former lover to highs that never last: a good tequila, a neon light, and a drug. But in the final line, he settles on one final metaphor that perfectly sums up both the good and the bad of the fleeting relationship: "The way you leave everything blue / Yeah, you would make a beautiful sky."
— GV
"Won't You Give Me One More Chance," Turnpike Troubadours
In the catalog of heartbreaking ballads, this track from Turnpike's A Cat in the Rain is an underrated anthem for the lovers who just can't seem to get it right. It's a refreshing rendition of Jerry Jeff Walker's 1976 release and the last song on their latest album that leaves the listener haunted — longing for a love they may have never even experienced. If you've ever been through a breakup, you can heavily relate to the feeling of rejection when Evan Felker sings, "Don't you think I know you don't want me anymore? / How you've turned off to me like the closin' of a door." His laid-back and casual vocal delivery of the chorus perfectly guides the tone of the song, setting a scene for vulnerability — a lover, pleading for another chance at a relationship that he knows deep down isn't good. Felker sings, "Won't you give me one more chance to make it with you? Forget about the bad we had, I don't believe we're through..." It's one of those songs that makes you feel like love conquers all, and it's a fitting wrap to an album that offers plenty of lessons in love.
— Ariel Garcia
"Feeling Called Lonesome," Miles Miller
This track from debut album Solid Gold from Miles Miller, former drummer for Sturgill Simpson, is a tune that encases the weight of a truly heavy emotion — loneliness. Miller sings, "There is a feeling deep down inside, I can't explain it but it keeps me up at night," and transitions into the chorus, "It's a feeling called lonesome, I got it from you. It's been here so long, my blood's turning blue." The slow pace of the song is paired with the deep undertone of the messaging, and Miller's vocal performance on this somber song is nostalgic and soul-stirring. Derived from a place of depression and grief after the end of his marriage, Miller effortlessly translates that pain into a song that any human who's felt heartbreak can relate to.
— AG
"Everlasting Lover (2023)," 49 Winchester
Originally included on the release of 49 Winchester's 2020 album, III, the first version of this song was a raw and earnest track that perfectly reflected the band's signature style. The new version of "Everlasting Lover" still pays tribute to the overall melody of the original, but it also symbolizes the many changes the band has faced as they have risen in popularity since the song's 2020 release. It reaches new heights, both metaphorically and physically. The vocals on the track are reminiscent of Sunday worship — they take the listener straight to church. With the backing choir vocals on the chorus, it's easy to see how this song would translate as a power ballad during a live performance. It's no mystery why the band chose to give it new life. The track also perfectly complements the other 2023 version of a previously released song, "Chemistry."
— AG
"Jesus, My Mama, My Therapist," Tiera Kennedy
Tiera Kennedy turns to her "holy trinity" on "Jesus, My Mama, My Therapist," a whip smart two-stepper about the few you can trust when it comes to spilling your heart (and your secrets) in a small town.
"[It's] the reality of being in a small town," Kennedy told Wide Open Country in October. "We [have] Bartender Betty, Pastor Pete ... if you're from a small town, you can put a face to the name for all of those people. And people always say — if you go and tell your best friend, or your mom about something your boyfriend did, they're never gonna forgive it ...."
Like many of the best country songs, the humorous lyrics reveal a very real truth about the importance of unburdening your heart through therapy — and, of course, venting to your mom via a late-night phone call.
— BS
"We Don't Fight Anymore," Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton
Carly Pearce sounds the death knell for a relationship on Chris Stapleton's collaboration "We Don't Fight Anymore," a tune about a couple who can't even be bothered to care when the other stays out all night or receives secret phone calls at all hours.
"We don't yell 'cause what the hell difference what it make? We don't cuss and we don't care enough to even hate," Pearce and Stapleton sing. "We could tear up the house, we could burn the whole thing down/ But boy, what for? 'Cause we don't even fight anymore."
"This song embodies a place that I think, if we are honest with ourselves, we've all felt at some point in a relationship. The distance that feels heartbreaking, yet you're also indifferent," Pearce said of the song. "I've always been a writer who never wanted to shy away from the 'uncomfortable' moments in all of our lives, and this song feels too important not to share. Having Chris Stapleton join me on this song was a dream come true, and he unlocked an element to the story that I didn't even know it needed."
— BS
"Don't Do Me Good," Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves
2023 was the year of Kacey Musgraves features. Before we'd even had the chance to recover from the country queen's duet with Zach Bryan, she collaborated with Nashville singer-songwriter Madi Diaz for the stirring "Don't Do Me Good," a meditation on loving another person — even when it's hard.
"This song is about that person that we keep coming back to," Diaz said in a statement. "No matter how many times they let us down. It's about waking up every day and making the choice to love a person unconditionally while it's simultaneously getting harder and harder to ignore that nothing is getting better in the relationship. It's stubborn, it's defiant, it's hopeful, and it's aggressively optimistic. It's about being a bit of a masochist and being so in love with the hard work of loving a person that you don't know how to walk away from them."
"Don't Do Me Good" is the second single from Diaz's forthcoming album Weird Faith.
— BS
