What defined country music in 2023? The year marked a breakthrough for several artists, but perhaps none had a bigger year than collaborators Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson: Jelly Roll infused heart, soul and hard-won lessons learned into songs such as "Need a Favor"; and Wilson rode the high of her 2022 smash album Bell Bottom Country into a CMA Entertainer of the Year win.

It was also a year of duets: Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves broke our hearts with "I Remember Everything"; Texans Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges teamed up for the unrequited love song "If You Were Mine"; Chris Stapleton joined Carly Pearce for the breakup anthem gem "We Don't Fight Anymore"; and country queen Wilson teamed up with both Jelly Roll ("Save Me") and Lukas Nelson ("More Than Friends").

All the while, rising artists such as Roberta Lea, Miles Miller, Chris Housman and Mandi Sagal shared necessary truths through no-holds-barred lyrics.

We've rounded up the best of the best, from history-making chart-toppers to indie country singer-songwriters destined for greatness. Here are the 20 best country songs of 2023.