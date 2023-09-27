Jelly Roll at Billboard Country Live in Concert held at Marathon Music Works on June 6, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee
15 Inspiring Character Studies From Jelly Roll's Massive Back Catalog

Jelly Roll was 16 albums into his career before becoming a Nashville star.

Rarely do country stars emerge out of nowhere. Typically, years of writing songs, touring and cutting albums paves the way for any semblance of mainstream success. In the case of Jelly Roll, 16 hip-hop albums preceded his big-label Nashville debut, 2021's Ballads of the Broken.

Jelly Roll —real name Jason Bradley DeFord— entered the rap game nearly 20 years ago. His self-released albums and mix tapes followed the lineage of country-rap groundbreakers UGK and others. The confessional storytelling that made Jelly Roll a perfect fit for Music Row was there all along, as were elements of hard rock and folksy twang. Plus, the spirit of collaboration in hip-hop permeates Nashville now, as heard on Jelly Roll's work with Brantley Gilbert, Lainey Wilson and others. In short, Jelly Roll hasn't changed— Nashville caught up with him.

Here's the 15 best songs so far from Jelly Roll's multi-genre-spanning catalog.

1 of 15

"Money" (Feat. Struggle Jennings and Yelawolf) (Yelawolf's Mud Mouth, 2021)

Jelly Roll and Struggle Jennings at Billboard Country Live in Concert held at Marathon Music Works on June 6, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

For a taste of Jelly Roll's massive body of work as a Southern rapper, start with this feature and co-write on an album by Tennessee-born and Alabama-raised Yelawolf. DeFord spits rhymes with the best of them on the type of song that met the hip-hop moment while still sounding like something that could remain on a college town club DJ's setlist for years to come.

2 of 15

"Creature" (Feat. Tech N9ne and Krizz Kaliko) (A Beautiful Disaster, 2020)

BONNER SPRINGS, KANSAS - APRIL 28: Tech N9ne during the Kelce Jam at Azura Amphitheatre on April 28, 2023 in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

"Creature" is another example of how Jelly Roll's songwriting style and raspy rhymes suit the collaborative nature of rap. Beyond that, "Creature's" one of several selections here on which Jelly Roll owns his own shortcomings without losing sight of a hard-earned better future.

3 of 15

"Over You" (Ballads of the Broken, 2021)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 01: Jelly Roll performs at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Over You" lands somewhere in between the hardcore hip-hop that defines Jelly Roll's earlier material and the singer-songwriter confessionals that've made him a household name. It's similar stylistically to the rap with a Nashville sheen that's worked for his peers without that overshadowing the vulnerability at the heart of DeFord's widespread appeal.

4 of 15

"Sober" (Ballads of the Broken, 2021)

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Jelly Roll's storytelling style moves to the forefront when he strips back the country, rap and rock elements and pours his heart out as an acoustic guitar-strumming singer-songwriter. "Save Me" proves this best, but don't sleep on "Sober." It's the sound of an artist working through their inner turmoil in a way that makes others with similar struggles feel less alone.

 

5 of 15

"Bottle and Mary Jane" (A Beautiful Disaster, 2020)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 14: Jelly Roll performs on "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 14, 2023 in New York City.

Bluesy hard rock and aggressive rap itches get scratched by one of the more musically-compelling Jelly Roll songs that dive deep into the wages of self-medication. Amid these musical and lyrical choices emerges a gorgeous vocal chorus.

6 of 15

"Cowboys" (Feat. Struggle Jennings) (Waylon & Willie, 2017)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 09: Struggle Jennings and Jelly Roll perform onstage at Bridgestone Arena on December 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jelly Roll has worked extensively with Jennings, the grandson of Jessi Colter, step-grandson of Waylon Jennings and a prolific rapper in his own right. Here, they pay homage to "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys," a country classic written by Ed Bruce and immortalized by Willie Nelson and Waylon. There's a musical nod to Tom Petty, as well, making this a survey of the disparate types of Southern music that sometimes shape regional rap.

7 of 15

"She" (Whitsitt Chapel, 2023)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Jelly Roll performs on stage during the 14th Annual Darius and Friends Concert benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at the Ryman Auditorium on June 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

As a Music Row songwriter should, Jelly Roll often builds entire worlds inhabited by troubled —and to some, relatable— characters. Here, he grapples with mortality, not with a first-person confessional but with an unnamed yet understandable "she."

8 of 15

"Only" (Addiction Kills, 2017)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 09: Jelly Roll performs onstage at Bridgestone Arena on December 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I only feel right when I'm doing wrong" admits Jelly Roll, not to puff himself up as an outlaw but to express his innermost fears. It's evidence that his songwriting style was on point years before Music Row took notice.

9 of 15

"Same Asshole" (Crosses and Crossroads, 2019)

MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 16: Jelly Roll performs during 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 16, 2023 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Though Jelly Roll joys in his personal and spiritual growth, he admits here that sometimes, he falls back on old habits, and even when he's on his best behavior, some fail to see beyond his past sins. Musically, it blows away even the best efforts by Hardy to cross today's country-rap with yesterday's hard rock.

10 of 15

"Smoking Section" (Therapeutic Music 5, 2015)

Jelly Roll at Billboard Country Live in Concert held at Marathon Music Works on June 6, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jelly Roll excels at positive hip-hop joints that find the diamonds amidst a lyricist's rocky past. Here, he paints vivid character studies in between a brawny, catchy chorus that stands up against comparable works by Southern rap contemporaries.

11 of 15

"Halfway to Hell" (Whitsitt Chapel, 2023)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jelly Roll performs onstage at the New Faces of Country Music Dinner during CRS 2023 at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 15, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jelly Roll's incorporation of his past into his lyrics fits nicely in the 100-year country music lineage of "Saturday sinner, Sunday saint" songs. Here, he admits that despite being devout about his faith, he's still got jagged edges on his halo.

12 of 15

"Save Me" (Self Medicated, 2020)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2022 BMG Pre-CMA Party at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on November 08, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

When Jelly Roll strips things down to an acoustic guitar and his gravelly, emotive voice, it draws attention to the undeniably "country" charm of his songwriting. Even the strictest traditionalist will hear shades of Chris Stapleton in this country-soul weeper.

13 of 15

"Save Me" (Feat. Lainey Wilson) (Whitsitt Chapel, 2023)

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: (L-R) Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Listing this separate from —and immediately after— the original draws attention to a key piece of Jelly Roll's appeal. His best compositions are malleable to different styles and an array of collaborators, as heard by how weeping steel guitar and Wilson's earthy voice enhance an already great song.

14 of 15

"Need a Favor" (Whitsitt Chapel, 2023)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Jelly Roll performs onstage for night 2 of the 50th CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jelly Roll's greatest country radio success has come when he's dialed back —but not shut off— his hip-hop swagger and owned the soulfulness of his voice. This hulking tune finds a narrator begging God for a miracle while confessing their own spiritual and personal shortcomings. The huge chorus and equally entrancing fiddle accompaniment ropes listeners in to fall in love with one of Nashville's most earnest lyricists.

15 of 15

"Son of a Sinner" (Ballads of the Broken, 2021)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: Jelly Roll onstage during the 2022 BMG Pre-CMA Party at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on November 08, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I took the rearview off this old Ford so I only see in front of me" goes one of several poetic lines in the song that made Jelly Roll a country star. Beyond telling more pieces of DeFord's life story, it's got the same "why I do this" appeal as some of Luke Combs' more autobiographical material. It's no wonder, then, that it's among the songs here that fits atop the charts alongside Combs and Morgan Wallen's crossover hits.

