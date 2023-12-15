"Wear all the sparkles and color -- and wear it with confidence!"

Sequins, fringe and rhinestones: Country artists have always known how to turn heads with a little sparkle and flair. Country acts — from 1930s favorites Maddox Brothers and Rose, who became known as "America's Most Colorful Hillbilly Band" for their elaborate stage wear created by designer Nathan Turk, to Lefty Frizzell, Porter Wagoner and trailblazing country rockers the Flying Burrito Brothers, who donned the rhinestone-adorned masterpieces known as Nudie Suits — helped make country music synonymous with eye-catching stage wear.

But the glitz and glamor of country fashion is far from a thing of the past. Designers such as Manuel Cuevas, who turned Johnny Cash into the Man in Black — and, at 90 years old, continues his legacy as "Nashville's Tailor to the Stars" through his Manuel Couture label — and 21st century innovators such as Jerry Lee Atwood of Union Western, Kathie Sever of Fort Lonesome, Janet Aspley of Dandy & Rose, designer "Katy K" Kattelman, and Asia Hall of Neon Cowboys have all carried on an American tradition.

Today's artists continue to put their own spin on the country and western fashion of decades past through vintage pieces, items from local boutiques and a bevy of creative stylists and designers. We asked 12 of country music's best-dressed artists to share their must-have fashion pieces, go-to beauty items and their best tips for living your most stylish life.