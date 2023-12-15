Sophia Scott/ Jenee Fleenor/ Reyna Roberts
Best Dressed of 2023: 12 Country Artists Share Their Fashion Must-Haves

"Wear all the sparkles and color -- and wear it with confidence!"

Sequins, fringe and rhinestones: Country artists have always known how to turn heads with a little sparkle and flair. Country acts — from 1930s favorites Maddox Brothers and Rose, who became known as "America's Most Colorful Hillbilly Band" for their elaborate stage wear created by designer Nathan Turk, to Lefty Frizzell, Porter Wagoner and trailblazing country rockers the Flying Burrito Brothers, who donned the rhinestone-adorned masterpieces known as Nudie Suits — helped make country music synonymous with eye-catching stage wear.

But the glitz and glamor of country fashion is far from a thing of the past. Designers such as Manuel Cuevas, who turned Johnny Cash into the Man in Black — and, at 90 years old, continues his legacy as "Nashville's Tailor to the Stars" through his Manuel Couture label — and 21st century innovators such as Jerry Lee Atwood of Union Western, Kathie Sever of Fort Lonesome, Janet Aspley of Dandy & Rose, designer "Katy K" Kattelman, and Asia Hall of Neon Cowboys have all carried on an American tradition.

Today's artists continue to put their own spin on the country and western fashion of decades past through vintage pieces, items from local boutiques and a bevy of creative stylists and designers. We asked 12 of country music's best-dressed artists to share their must-have fashion pieces, go-to beauty items and their best tips for living your most stylish life.

 

Jenee Fleenor

Jenee Fleenor attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

  • CMA Musician of the Year.
  • Learn more about Jenee here.
Favorite piece of stage wear: 
My turquoise squash blossom!  It was the first big piece of turquoise I owned, and I am still in love with it.  I've worn it on the Opry, "The Voice" the CMAs, and a few years ago it was even featured in my exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame!
Must-have accessory: 
See above!  Ha ... there's never a time I step on stage without some piece of turquoise on. It just makes me happy! (And I do love a great bolo!) I have a couple quotes I tell people a lot when they compliment me or ask me about my fashion: "More is more!" [and] "Sometimes you have to be seen to be heard."
Must-have beauty item: 
Oribe texture spray, Burt's Bees tinted moisturizer (Red Dahlia is my favorite color), and Le Labo fragrances (Santal & Another 33 are my go-tos).
Favorite place to shop for clothes:
I wear a ton of Double D Ranch! If you're into Western wear, you gotta get hip to their clothes! I recently played my fiddle in their fashion show in the Stockyards of Fort Worth, Texas — so exciting for me because I'm such a big fan of their clothing and the amazing ladies who own the company! I've noticed Lainey Wilson has been wearing their stuff lately, too! The girl's got good taste!
For the past few years at the CMAs, I have worn custom pieces by Kennimer Co. (Bonnie & Ben Kennimer). This duo is incredible. Bonnie makes my dresses and Ben makes the hats. They've made all my country and western dreams come true!
Favorite cowboy boot brand:
Ooo I can't pick just one! Planet Cowboy, Double D Ranch and Lucchese
Best fashion advice:
This may sound cliché, but I think true beauty shines from the inside out! Take good care of yourself (for me, I get up early and spend a good hour in reading the Bible and prayer before I start my day). Then the rest is just fun! Don't take yourself too serious. Wear the fringe, wear the turquoise, wear all the sparkles and color — and wear it with confidence!
Naomi Cooke Johnson

Naomi Cooke Johnson

Courtesy of artist

 

Favorite piece of stage wear:
My motocross/downhill mountain biking pants and shirts.
Must have accessory:
Bandana and lucky arrowhead necklace.
Must-have beauty or self-care item:
I'm a "beauty starts from the inside" kinda girl. Must-haves are my placenta tincture [and] carbon 60 infused olive oil. I use that on my skin and I take it orally. Conductive mineral drops in my water all day everyday. I try to get morning sunlight on my face and move my body every single day. I eat clean and healthy food and eat as much wild food as possible.
Favorite cowboy boot brand:
I love Ariat, Justin and Lucchese.
Best fashion advice:
Don't forget your attitude. Attitude, mindset and energy is everything. Anyone with a little money can be "in fashion," but style is something no one can buy. "Style" is unique to you. It's yours. Most of that "style" is something you don't wear on the outside.
 
Hannah Dasher

Hannah Dasher

Andrew Morton

 Favorite piece of stage wear:

Gabardine show pants.

Must-have accessory:

Must-have beauty item:

Favorite place to shop for clothes:

Favorite boot:

 

 

Carter Faith

Carter Faith

Muriel Margaret

  • Listen to new EP Man here.
  • For more information on Carter, visit here.

Favorite piece of stage wear :

My favorite looks always have some sort of long or flowy skirt that I can play with on stage; it makes me feel like I'm floating on stage.

Must-have accessory:

I always have to wear my green malachite ring for good luck.

Must-have beauty item:

Hairspray or glittery eye shadow.

 Favorite place to shop for clothes:

I work with my best friend and stylist, Kennady Tracy, on all my looks. She finds the most amazing vintage pieces and one-of-a-kind items from young and up-and-coming designers. When I am shopping, though, I love finding some hidden gems in my favorite vintage store in my hometown, The Sleepy Poet.

Favorite cowboy boot brand:

I love vintage boots because they've been perfectly worn and have so much character. I love vintage Acme or Tony Lomas the most right now.

Reyna Roberts

Reyna Roberts

Courtesy of artist

Must-have stage wear:

Cowboy boots, cowboy hats and chaps.

Favorite place to shop for clothes:

Dolls Kill and Neon Cowboys.

Paisley Fields

Paisley Fields

Courtesy of artist

Favorite piece of stage wear:

One of my favorite pieces has gotta be the custom red leather harness with a detachable sacred heart. It's on the cover of the Limp Wrist album. I wore it in the "Plastic Rosary" video and on that whole tour. It was made by my friend Katie Sue Nicklos, who runs Wing & Weft here in NYC. Scarlet Envy from "RuPaul's Drag Race" also made me a very cool fringe and lace piece that I love and wore in the "Stay Away From My Man" video.

Must-have accessory:

I can't go anywhere without my cowboy hat. I've got a few Stetsons, including one that is completely covered in rhinestones and weighs about 400 pounds.

Must-have beauty or self-care item:

Probably my hair products. I use New Wash conditioner from Hairstory, a collagen hair mask and Bumble & Bumble primer spray and curl cream. I don't have a crazy skin care regime, but I am a big fan of the Sunday Riley eye cream and Kiehl's Midnight Recovery oil.

Favorite place to shop for clothes:

I love working with independent designers here in NYC. Paolo Raymundo runs PVR, and he styled my newest forthcoming music video. He sourced a ton of really cool looks for the shoot, and he's made some pieces for me, too. Some of my other favorite designers to work with are Katie Sue at Wing & Weft, Mondo Guerra, Jason Vincent and Sam Branman at Ten Yards.

Favorite cowboy boot brand:

I love a Lucchese. It's definitely gotta be a pointy boot.

Favorite fashion or beauty tip:

I always need a bit of sparkle on stage, so I like to wear what I call my "rhinestone eyeliner." People are always asking me how I do it and how long it takes. It's really simple. I have these self-adhesive cosmetic-grade rhinestones I got from Amazon, but you can find them in pretty much any beauty supply store. Just make sure they are cosmetic-grade. It usually takes me about five minutes to stick them on. Instant glamour!

 

Tanner Adell

Tanner Adell

Courtesy of artist

 

  • Listen to new single "Hot Pink Christmas" here.
  • Learn more about Tanner here.

Favorite piece of stage wear:

A baggy pair of pants and a halter bra is my go-to, as long as there's rhinestones and crystals ALL over it.

Must-have accessory:

Always need my grillz, diamonds everywhere — ESPECIALLY my teeth

Must-have beauty item:

I SPLURGE on skincare because with the amount of makeup I wear for shows and hairspray, having a really good cleanser is SO important. My favorite cleanser is the Kale Superfood Cleanser, and I follow up one a week or so with the Youth To The People Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial Microdermabrasion Enzyme Treatment.

Favorite place to shop for clothes:

I love finding small creators through Instagram and Etsy for more customized options as well as supporting small businesses.

Favorite cowboy boot brand:

Big Ariat girl. I've got about eight pairs (some thrifted). Ariat has such fun colors and more unique styles, which I love.

Dasha

Sasha

Adam Budd

  • Listen to new single "King of California" here.
  • Learn more about Dasha here.

Favorite piece of stage wear:

Rhinestone belt — I can't go on stage without my sparkle!

Must-have accessory:

I love chunky necklaces and earrings, especially ones with rhinestones in them. Also, you can't go anywhere without gold hoops.

Must-have beauty item:

Using a contour stick is my favorite secret to looking tan and snatched.

Favorite place to shop for clothes:

I'm heavy into thrift shopping/resale clothing, so I love going to Crossroads and Wasteland in LA on Melrose.

Favorite cowboy boot brand:

I genuinely don't really wear cowboy boots except for the occasional moment with my jorts. I've got a pair of Good Years I found at Goodwill but I've never owned a pair of new, nice boots. Maybe it's time?

Best fashion advice:

You can literally wear anything and call it fashion if you have the confidence. That's the only fashion hack you'll ever need. Also, oversized clothing is sexy, and 75% of my closet is way too big for me.

 

Lindsay Ell

Lindsay Ell

Brenton Giesey

Favorite piece of stage wear:

Platform boots or cool sneakers, and lots of gold jewelry!

Must-have accessory:

Sunglasses ... are a must.

Must-have beauty or self-care item:

Mascara! I am in love with Tarte Gifted Mascara.

I don't go to sleep without my gua sha routine.

Favorite place to shop for clothes:

I love shopping at Zara, Free People, ASOS and Revolve.

 

Anne Wilson

Anne Wilson

Courtesy of artist

 

Favorite piece of stage wear

My cowboy boots!

Must-have accessory

Turquoise ring from Mud LoweryMust-have beauty item:My extra-strength hairspray from UNITE Beauty!Favorite place to shop for clothes:ULLA Johnson or SEA NY.Favorite cowboy boot brand:Ariat.

 

Tigirlily Gold

Tigirlily Gold

Jared Olson

  • Album: Blonde.
  • Learn more about Tigirlily Gold here.

Favorite piece of stage wear:

Kendra: A fun, girly dress.

Krista: BOOTS for sure.

Must-have accessory:

Kendra: Earrings — usually some big ole hoops!

Krista: Sparkly guitar straps and my rings —  I have a Tiger ring, and my mom's and grandma's class rings. I also am a sucker for a good trucker hat! I've started collecting them out on the road!

Must-have beauty or self-care item:

Kendra: Elta MD tinted sunscreen and blush. I currently love the Candy Clouds blush from Too Faced! You'll also always find me with a pink or nude lip liner. I really love the makeup brand Rare Beauty, and I swear by my Georgio Armani luminous silk foundation!

Krista: Under-eye patches for the dark circles. I love the brow powder from Anastasia, and the setting powder from Laura Mercier is amazing. But ditto with the Elta MD products. I also love the K18 leave in treatment for my hair!

Favorite place to shop for clothes:

Kendra: Asos, Lulus, Free People, Nasty Gal, Express, The Buckle and smaller boutiques!

Krista: Same. I'll add in Aerie, Abercrombie and Molly Green. I love a good Marshall's run, too.

Favorite cowboy boot brand (or shoe brand):

Kendra: Tecovas, Ranch Road, and Idyllwind boots are some of my favorites!

Krista: Ditto. I'll also add in Freebird boots as well. I just got my first pair of Hoka Tennis Shoes, and they're so comfy.

 

 

Sophia Scott

Sophia Scott

Claire Schaper

Favorite piece of stage wear:

Leather shorts/pants and Harley boots.

Must-have accessory:

Turquoise belt or necklace.

Must-have beauty or self-care item:

Hydro face mask and hourglass concealer. I also love a good black liquid eyeliner for some saucy cat eyes.

Favorite place to shop for clothes:

High Class Hillbilly or Starstruck Vintage. [I'm] honestly just a sucker for anything vintage. I'm a big vintage T-shirt collector.

Favorite cowboy boot brand:

Vintage Fryes or Luccheses.

 

 

 

