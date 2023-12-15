Sequins, fringe and rhinestones: Country artists have always known how to turn heads with a little sparkle and flair. Country acts — from 1930s favorites Maddox Brothers and Rose, who became known as "America's Most Colorful Hillbilly Band" for their elaborate stage wear created by designer Nathan Turk, to Lefty Frizzell, Porter Wagoner and trailblazing country rockers the Flying Burrito Brothers, who donned the rhinestone-adorned masterpieces known as Nudie Suits — helped make country music synonymous with eye-catching stage wear.
But the glitz and glamor of country fashion is far from a thing of the past. Designers such as Manuel Cuevas, who turned Johnny Cash into the Man in Black — and, at 90 years old, continues his legacy as "Nashville's Tailor to the Stars" through his Manuel Couture label — and 21st century innovators such as Jerry Lee Atwood of Union Western, Kathie Sever of Fort Lonesome, Janet Aspley of Dandy & Rose, designer "Katy K" Kattelman, and Asia Hall of Neon Cowboys have all carried on an American tradition.
Today's artists continue to put their own spin on the country and western fashion of decades past through vintage pieces, items from local boutiques and a bevy of creative stylists and designers. We asked 12 of country music's best-dressed artists to share their must-have fashion pieces, go-to beauty items and their best tips for living your most stylish life.
Jenee Fleenor
- CMA Musician of the Year.
- Learn more about Jenee here.
Naomi Cooke Johnson
- Latest single: "Livin' Ain't Killed Me Yet".
- Learn more about Naomi here.
Hannah Dasher
- Album: The Other Damn Half.
- Learn more about Hannah here.
Favorite piece of stage wear:
Must-have accessory:
Must-have beauty item:
Favorite place to shop for clothes:
Favorite boot:
Carter Faith
Favorite piece of stage wear :
My favorite looks always have some sort of long or flowy skirt that I can play with on stage; it makes me feel like I'm floating on stage.
Must-have accessory:
I always have to wear my green malachite ring for good luck.
Must-have beauty item:
Hairspray or glittery eye shadow.
Favorite place to shop for clothes:
I work with my best friend and stylist, Kennady Tracy, on all my looks. She finds the most amazing vintage pieces and one-of-a-kind items from young and up-and-coming designers. When I am shopping, though, I love finding some hidden gems in my favorite vintage store in my hometown, The Sleepy Poet.
Favorite cowboy boot brand:
I love vintage boots because they've been perfectly worn and have so much character. I love vintage Acme or Tony Lomas the most right now.
Reyna Roberts
Must-have stage wear:
Cowboy boots, cowboy hats and chaps.
Favorite place to shop for clothes:
Dolls Kill and Neon Cowboys.
Paisley Fields
- Album: The Field Sessions.
- Learn more about Paisley here.
Favorite piece of stage wear:
One of my favorite pieces has gotta be the custom red leather harness with a detachable sacred heart. It's on the cover of the Limp Wrist album. I wore it in the "Plastic Rosary" video and on that whole tour. It was made by my friend Katie Sue Nicklos, who runs Wing & Weft here in NYC. Scarlet Envy from "RuPaul's Drag Race" also made me a very cool fringe and lace piece that I love and wore in the "Stay Away From My Man" video.
Must-have accessory:
I can't go anywhere without my cowboy hat. I've got a few Stetsons, including one that is completely covered in rhinestones and weighs about 400 pounds.
Must-have beauty or self-care item:
Probably my hair products. I use New Wash conditioner from Hairstory, a collagen hair mask and Bumble & Bumble primer spray and curl cream. I don't have a crazy skin care regime, but I am a big fan of the Sunday Riley eye cream and Kiehl's Midnight Recovery oil.
Favorite place to shop for clothes:
I love working with independent designers here in NYC. Paolo Raymundo runs PVR, and he styled my newest forthcoming music video. He sourced a ton of really cool looks for the shoot, and he's made some pieces for me, too. Some of my other favorite designers to work with are Katie Sue at Wing & Weft, Mondo Guerra, Jason Vincent and Sam Branman at Ten Yards.
Favorite cowboy boot brand:
I love a Lucchese. It's definitely gotta be a pointy boot.
Favorite fashion or beauty tip:
Tanner Adell
Favorite piece of stage wear:
A baggy pair of pants and a halter bra is my go-to, as long as there's rhinestones and crystals ALL over it.
Must-have accessory:
Always need my grillz, diamonds everywhere — ESPECIALLY my teeth
Must-have beauty item:
I SPLURGE on skincare because with the amount of makeup I wear for shows and hairspray, having a really good cleanser is SO important. My favorite cleanser is the Kale Superfood Cleanser, and I follow up one a week or so with the Youth To The People Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial Microdermabrasion Enzyme Treatment.
Favorite place to shop for clothes:
I love finding small creators through Instagram and Etsy for more customized options as well as supporting small businesses.
Favorite cowboy boot brand:
Big Ariat girl. I've got about eight pairs (some thrifted). Ariat has such fun colors and more unique styles, which I love.
Dasha
Favorite piece of stage wear:
Rhinestone belt — I can't go on stage without my sparkle!
Must-have accessory:
I love chunky necklaces and earrings, especially ones with rhinestones in them. Also, you can't go anywhere without gold hoops.
Must-have beauty item:
Using a contour stick is my favorite secret to looking tan and snatched.
Favorite place to shop for clothes:
I'm heavy into thrift shopping/resale clothing, so I love going to Crossroads and Wasteland in LA on Melrose.
Favorite cowboy boot brand:
I genuinely don't really wear cowboy boots except for the occasional moment with my jorts. I've got a pair of Good Years I found at Goodwill but I've never owned a pair of new, nice boots. Maybe it's time?
Best fashion advice:
You can literally wear anything and call it fashion if you have the confidence. That's the only fashion hack you'll ever need. Also, oversized clothing is sexy, and 75% of my closet is way too big for me.
Lindsay Ell
- Album: Heart Theory.
- Learn more about Lindsay here.
Favorite piece of stage wear:
Platform boots or cool sneakers, and lots of gold jewelry!
Must-have accessory:
Sunglasses ... are a must.
Must-have beauty or self-care item:
Mascara! I am in love with Tarte Gifted Mascara.
I don't go to sleep without my gua sha routine.
Favorite place to shop for clothes:
I love shopping at Zara, Free People, ASOS and Revolve.
Anne Wilson
- Album: Rebel (The Beginning).
- Learn more about Anne here.
Favorite piece of stage wear
My cowboy boots!
Must-have accessory
Turquoise ring from Mud LoweryMust-have beauty item: My extra-strength hairspray from UNITE Beauty! Favorite place to shop for clothes:ULLA Johnson or SEA NY. Favorite cowboy boot brand:Ariat.
Tigirlily Gold
Favorite piece of stage wear:
Kendra: A fun, girly dress.
Krista: BOOTS for sure.
Must-have accessory:
Kendra: Earrings — usually some big ole hoops!
Krista: Sparkly guitar straps and my rings — I have a Tiger ring, and my mom's and grandma's class rings. I also am a sucker for a good trucker hat! I've started collecting them out on the road!
Must-have beauty or self-care item:
Kendra: Elta MD tinted sunscreen and blush. I currently love the Candy Clouds blush from Too Faced! You'll also always find me with a pink or nude lip liner. I really love the makeup brand Rare Beauty, and I swear by my Georgio Armani luminous silk foundation!
Krista: Under-eye patches for the dark circles. I love the brow powder from Anastasia, and the setting powder from Laura Mercier is amazing. But ditto with the Elta MD products. I also love the K18 leave in treatment for my hair!
Favorite place to shop for clothes:
Kendra: Asos, Lulus, Free People, Nasty Gal, Express, The Buckle and smaller boutiques!
Krista: Same. I'll add in Aerie, Abercrombie and Molly Green. I love a good Marshall's run, too.
Favorite cowboy boot brand (or shoe brand):
Kendra: Tecovas, Ranch Road, and Idyllwind boots are some of my favorites!
Krista: Ditto. I'll also add in Freebird boots as well. I just got my first pair of Hoka Tennis Shoes, and they're so comfy.
Sophia Scott
- Album: Barstool Confessions.
- Learn more about Sophia here.
Favorite piece of stage wear:
Leather shorts/pants and Harley boots.
Must-have accessory:
Turquoise belt or necklace.
Must-have beauty or self-care item:
Hydro face mask and hourglass concealer. I also love a good black liquid eyeliner for some saucy cat eyes.
Favorite place to shop for clothes:
High Class Hillbilly or Starstruck Vintage. [I'm] honestly just a sucker for anything vintage. I'm a big vintage T-shirt collector.
Favorite cowboy boot brand:
Vintage Fryes or Luccheses.
READ MORE: Best of 2023: Hannah Dasher Brought Country Cookin' to TikTok From Her 'Honkytonk Graceland' Kitchen
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.