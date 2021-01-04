Reba McEntire's son Shelby Blackstock is engaged to girlfriend Marissa Branch.

Blackstock shared a photo of the moment he popped the question at Walt Disney World along with a sweet message for his bride-to-be.

"Closing out the best year of my life the right way- I'm engaged to my best friend! @rissabranch I love you," Blackstock wrote on Instagram. "Now let's celebrate the way we know best!"

Branch also shared a photo of the special day, writing "People do crazy things...when they're in love," a quote from Hercules.

The 30-year-old Blackstock is an accomplished full-time race car driver who made his debut driving a Ford Mustang in the Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge. In 2012, he competed in the U.S. F2000 National Championship with Andretti Autosport. He also finished eighth in points with a best finish of fourth at Road America. In 2015, he raced for Andretti Autosport in the Indy Lights series. He moved to touring car racing in 2019 and finished fourth in points in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. In 2020, he and co-driver Trent Hindman won the GT World Challenge America in an Acura NSX.

His father is Narvel Blackstock, whom McEntire divorced in 2015. Shelby's older half-brother is Brandon Blackstock, the ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson. He also has two older half-sisters, Shawna and Chassidy.

McEntire recently wished her fans a Happy New Year on social media.

"This has been a booger bear of a year and I'm very thankful and grateful that we got through it. It's coming to a close and we can start looking forward and thinking positively for the next year," the country music star said. "I love you very much and thank you so much for everything -- your support, your love, your prayers, your comments everything. Take care of yourself, pretty please."

It's safe to say 2021 is already off to a great start for the McEntire family.

As for McEntire herself, she's dating CSI: Miami actor Rex Linn.

Last year, John Carter Cash, the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, teased an upcoming project with McEntire and Carrie Underwood at the Cash Cabin in Nashville, Tennessee.