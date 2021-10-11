Reba McEntire is sending love and support to both Kelly Clarkson and Clarkson's ex Brandon Blacksock following the couple's split.

McEntire, who was previously married to Narvel Blackstock, Brandon Blackstock's father, isn't taking sides in the divorce.

"You know, I love them both," McEntire said in an interview with Extra. "Brandon's my stepson, Kelly's my good friend... I am pulling for both of them. I hope they're happy and healthy and pull though this. I pray everyone gives them the encouragement they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love the both of them with all my heart."

Clarkson filed for divorce in June of 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences." A judge previously ordered Clarkson to pay Blackstock nearly $200,000 a month in child support and spousal support. The arrangement is only temporary until a final settlement is officially worked out.

Clarkson was recently declared legally single. Her maiden name has also been restored. (In August, Clarkson filed documents to legally restore her last name amid the divorce.)

McEntire was married to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015. Her first marriage was to Charlie Battles.

McEntire is currently dating actor Rex Linn.

"I'm in love, so that really inspires me to find love songs, to find happy songs," McEntire told Good Morning America about her new love. "I've always been the queen of waltzes, the queen of sad songs, because I just gravitate to those kinds of songs."

The country legend says she's even discussed marriage with Linn.

"We've talked about it and giggled about it," McEntire said. "We thought, 'Man if we ever had a ceremony, we would have to have a 2:00, 4:00, 6:00 and an 8:00 'cause we have so many friends, acquaintances and family.'"

