The 12 Best Kacey Musgraves Songs

Since her debut album Same Trailer, Different Park was released in 2013, Kacey Musgraves has been on a steady rise to the top of the billboards. The talented Texan won a Grammy award for Best Country Song for her small-town slice-of-life song "Merry Go Round" in 2014 and won over, even more, country fans with her sophomore album Pageant Material. By the time she released her critically-acclaimed 2018 album Golden Hour, Musgraves was a full-fledged country superstar. Her Grammy win was only further proof of that.

To celebrate this young country great, here are 12 of our favorite Kacey Musgraves songs.

12. "Blowin' Smoke"

An anthem for fed up waitresses (or anyone who's ever dreamed of quitting their job), "Blowin' Smoke" is one of Musgraves's best songs.

11. "High Horse"

Musgraves blends disco beats with country attitude on this irresistible track from Golden Hour. Just try not to dance while listening to "High Horse."

10. "Rainbow"

The latest release from her album Golden Hour, the Grammy winner for Album of the Year, "Rainbow" is a gorgeous ray of hope for anyone with a weight on their shoulders.

9. "Follow Your Arrow"

Maybe no song better illustrates Kacey Musgraves' music: classic country style with a 21st-century attitude. She announced her presence with authority on her debut album and with this song.

8. "Keep it to Yourself"

From her debut album Same Trailer, Different Park, "Keep it to Yourself" is one of Musgraves' all-time great heartbreakers.

7. "Slow Burn"

The album opener from Golden Hour, "Slow Burn" serves as an autobiographical track for the singer-songwriter.

6. "Space Cowboy"

Maybe the biggest song on Golden Hour, "Space Cowboy" is the brilliance we've come to expect from Musgraves.

5. "Merry Go 'Round"

Something always evident in Musgraves' music is that she deeply respects where she's from and who she represents but she'll just as quickly question the small town mentality as she'll celebrate it. Nowhere is that theme more clear than in "Merry Go 'Round." It's fitting that it was on an album titled Same Trailer, Different Park.

4. "Biscuits"

Musgraves' perfectly captured her personal ethos with the lyric "Mind your own biscuits and life will be gravy." And the music video might be her very best.

3. "Late to the Party"

She's got so many hits that one of the sweetest country songs of this century gets almost entirely overlooked. Not surprising, since her sophomore album was full of classics. But this one isn't getting overlooked here!

2. "Ribbons and Bows"

This will and should join the pantheon of timeless Christmas songs. It's that good. Her whole holiday album, A Very Kacey Christmas, is an achievement.

1. "Dime Store Cowgirl"

If Kacey Musgraves is one of the new greats of country music, then this song is her calling card. It's a pure, perfect country song from a pure, perfect country album: Pageant Material.

Now Watch: Songs Every Loretta Lynn Fan Knows By Heart