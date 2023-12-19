"The Voice" Season 24 is coming to an end this week, and the contestants gave their last performances during part one of the live finale Monday night (Dec. 18). Huntley has impressed all season as a dynamic performer with a booming voice, and he proved his star status yet again in his final performances.

He first took the stage to sing a rendition of Tom Odell's "Another Love," which showcased his power, but it was his second performance of Creed's "Higher" that took him to another level. The performance truly transported the viewers back to the late '90s/ early 2000s rock scene as he belted the familiar lyrics. Huntley proved his rock star status with his stage presence as well — performing in an all black outfit with his long hair flowing behind him. As he moved into the final chorus, he took his vocals up a notch as a riser lifted him high above the stage and the screen showed a graphic of fire behind him. He belted the final note and ended the performance by holding up both hands in rock symbols.

As always, the coaches were astounded by his performance, and Gwen Stefani said the performance made her feel transported back to the '90s.

"The nuances of your voice, the details of what you do, I don't think people out there understand how good you are," she added. "You are incredible."

John Legend also reiterated his surprise that Huntley isn't already a bestselling artist.

"It feels like you're beyond this show," Legend said. "I feel like when I'm watching you, I'm watching somebody who's already playing arenas."

When Niall Horan spoke to Huntley, he joked that they're "not going to have a studio roof" next season because it's been blown away by his voice.

"I'm so proud of you," Horan added. "That was just euphoric. Incredible."

"The Voice" Season 24 will conclude Tuesday night with guest performances from Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, AJR and Tyla. The new winner of "The Voice" will also be announced on Tuesday, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.