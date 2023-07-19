Dolly Parton at the 2006 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Graydon Carter, LONDON - FEBRUARY 16: Singer Shania Twain performs on stage at the Wembley Arena February 16, 2004 in London, England and NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kacey Musgraves attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
E. Charbonneau/WireImage for Vanity Fair Magazine / Jo Hale/Getty Images/ Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Fashion & Beauty

Country Barbiecore: 50 Years of Nashville Stars Thinking Pink

From Dolly to Kacey, these country stars perfected Barbiecore.

By |

Expect Barbiecore fashion to continue to dominate the summer after the July 21 release of the film Barbie. A mix of childhood nostalgia and the undeniable screen presence of Margot Robbie and her co-stars should up the pink quotient in closets and on store racks.

Of course, Barbie's been a fashion tastemaker since her 1959 debut, and pink clothes have never been out of vogue. Her influence has been ubiquitous in pop and country music in particular, with the doll's overall vibe shaping the images of artists ranging from Dolly Parton to Nicki Minaj.

Focusing on country music alone turns up plenty of examples of women borrowing from Barbie fashion —intentionally or not— while embodying the doll's message to kids: you can dream big and achieve those goals, all while looking fabulous.

Here are 10 examples of country acts that've followed the Mattel creation's fashion tips.

1 of 10

Loretta Lynn

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - JULY 31: Singer Loretta Lynn performs at Adrian Phillips Ballroom July 31, 2004 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Donald B. Kravitz/Getty Images

Just as Barbie did by jumping between careers with each round of themed dolls, the post-Kitty Wells and Patsy Cline wave of women in country music —a list including not just Loretta Lynn but honorable mention picks Barbara Mandrell and Dottie West— taught listeners to defy the odds and chase their dreams in fields with little prior representation. On the fashion front, Lynn's longtime affinity for fancy dresses and frilly lace became even more Barbiecore near the end of her legendary career.

2 of 10

Dolly Parton

UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: (AUSTRALIA OUT) Photo of Dolly PARTON and Dolly Parton, nominee Best Song for "Travelin? Thru" from "Transamerica."

GAB Archive/Redferns/ Steve Granitz/WireImage

This one's a no brainer. After all, you can't spell Dolly without "doll," and the multimedia celebrity's array of dresses, hairstyles and accessories over time may eclipse those of Barbie. And Parton has worn Barbiecore-esque outfits long enough that you could just as well call it Dollycore.

3 of 10

Faith Hill

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: Singer Faith Hill attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The '90s country boom that brought us what remains the golden age for women on country radio ushered in quite a few Barbiecore looks. Few did (or currently do) it better than the always-glamorous Faith Hill. The hitmaker turned film and television star never stopped flying her Barbie banner, as seen in the above look from the 2010 CMT Music Awards.

4 of 10

Shania Twain

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 05: Shania Twain is seen on January 05, 2023 in New York and LONDON - FEBRUARY 16: Singer Shania Twain performs on stage at the Wembley Arena February 16, 2004 in London, England.

Jo Hale/Getty Images/ MEGA/GC Images

Few in any musical genre or entertainment medium made as huge a fashion splash over the past 30 years as Shania Twain. When she's not making animal print look posh, Twain dons pink— whether she's dressed up or in practical activewear for her high-energy stage show. Of course, there's few things more Barbie than cultivating a wide range of looks that are uniquely you.

5 of 10

Martina McBride

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Martina McBride attends the Lionel Richie and Friends in Concert presented by ACM held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 2, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Frazer Harrison/ACMA2012/Getty Images for ACM

Another arbiter of '90s and early aughts country fashion, Martina McBride belongs in the conversation because of more than this very Barbiecore pink dress from 2012. Seven years prior, McBride got her own Barbie-branded doll which replicated her iconic outfit from the  39th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

6 of 10

The Chicks

388762 01: The Dixie Chicks Perform live May 8, 1999 in Las Vegas, NV.

Scott Harrison/Liaison

Youthful fashion trends have changed over time, not just on country, rock and pop stages but also on the toy aisle. Late '90s and early aughts aesthetics made popular by not just Gwen Stefani but also all three members of The Chicks made it into the closets of Barbie Dream Houses— and became the impetus for other lines of dolls.

7 of 10

Carrie Underwood

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Everything from Underwood's more casual attire during her American Idol run to her many red carpet looks make her a Barbiecore fashion plate. A less likely example comes from Underwood's recent embrace of her inner rock 'n' roller. After all, Barbie and the Rockers dug the heavy pop-rock that's on Underwood's nostalgic playlist.

8 of 10
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Miranda Lambert performs at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT

The fringe, boots and cowgirl hat brand of Barbiecore —which might now be more connected to Ryan Gosling's Ken than anyone's best Barbie garb— has long been a staple of Miranda Lambert's stage outfits and overall public image.

9 of 10

Maren Morris

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Maren Morris attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

We're living through what'll be remembered as halcyon days when it comes to country Barbiecore. Several fashionable superstars capture the spirit and look of Barbie, both through conventional glamour (Kelsea Ballerini) and quirky self-expression (Lainey Wilson). Maren Morris should top the list of modern Barbiecore tastemakers, though, because of not just her array of outfits but also her always on-point makeup— a consistent element for the iconic faces of Morris and Barbie.

10 of 10

Kacey Musgraves

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Kacey Musgraves attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Saving the best for last, few celebrities of any sort have ever channeled their inner Barbie as effectively as Kacey Musgraves did at the 2019 Met Gala Ball. Even Margot Robbie could learn a thing or two from how the country singer-songwriter pulled off the very essence of one of the world's most revered toys.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Margot Robbie attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England.

Fashion & Beauty

Barbie is About to Take Over the World— Here's How to Get Her Look

Loretta Lynn onstage/ Reba McEntire/ Dolly Parton

Music

Female Country Singers: The Top 45 of All Time

Fashion & Beauty

Sequins, Fringe & Classic Glam: The Best Dressed Stars at the 56th Annual CMA Awards

Loretta Lynn (L) and Conway Twitty (R) duet

Music

12 Best Country Duets of All Time

 