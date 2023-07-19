Country Barbiecore: 50 Years of Nashville Stars Thinking Pink

Expect Barbiecore fashion to continue to dominate the summer after the July 21 release of the film Barbie. A mix of childhood nostalgia and the undeniable screen presence of Margot Robbie and her co-stars should up the pink quotient in closets and on store racks.

Of course, Barbie's been a fashion tastemaker since her 1959 debut, and pink clothes have never been out of vogue. Her influence has been ubiquitous in pop and country music in particular, with the doll's overall vibe shaping the images of artists ranging from Dolly Parton to Nicki Minaj.

Focusing on country music alone turns up plenty of examples of women borrowing from Barbie fashion —intentionally or not— while embodying the doll's message to kids: you can dream big and achieve those goals, all while looking fabulous.

Here are 10 examples of country acts that've followed the Mattel creation's fashion tips.