Country Barbiecore: 50 Years of Nashville Stars Thinking Pink

Expect Barbiecore fashion to continue to dominate the summer after the July 21 release of the film Barbie. A mix of childhood nostalgia and the undeniable screen presence of Margot Robbie and her co-stars should up the pink quotient in closets and on store racks.
Of course, Barbie's been a fashion tastemaker since her 1959 debut, and pink clothes have never been out of vogue. Her influence has been ubiquitous in pop and country music in particular, with the doll's overall vibe shaping the images of artists ranging from Dolly Parton to Nicki Minaj.
Focusing on country music alone turns up plenty of examples of women borrowing from Barbie fashion —intentionally or not— while embodying the doll's message to kids: you can dream big and achieve those goals, all while looking fabulous.
Here are 10 examples of country acts that've followed the Mattel creation's fashion tips.
Loretta Lynn
Just as Barbie did by jumping between careers with each round of themed dolls, the post-Kitty Wells and Patsy Cline wave of women in country music —a list including not just Loretta Lynn but honorable mention picks Barbara Mandrell and Dottie West— taught listeners to defy the odds and chase their dreams in fields with little prior representation. On the fashion front, Lynn's longtime affinity for fancy dresses and frilly lace became even more Barbiecore near the end of her legendary career.
Dolly Parton
This one's a no brainer. After all, you can't spell Dolly without "doll," and the multimedia celebrity's array of dresses, hairstyles and accessories over time may eclipse those of Barbie. And Parton has worn Barbiecore-esque outfits long enough that you could just as well call it Dollycore.
Faith Hill
The '90s country boom that brought us what remains the golden age for women on country radio ushered in quite a few Barbiecore looks. Few did (or currently do) it better than the always-glamorous Faith Hill. The hitmaker turned film and television star never stopped flying her Barbie banner, as seen in the above look from the 2010 CMT Music Awards.
Shania Twain
Few in any musical genre or entertainment medium made as huge a fashion splash over the past 30 years as Shania Twain. When she's not making animal print look posh, Twain dons pink— whether she's dressed up or in practical activewear for her high-energy stage show. Of course, there's few things more Barbie than cultivating a wide range of looks that are uniquely you.
Martina McBride
Another arbiter of '90s and early aughts country fashion, Martina McBride belongs in the conversation because of more than this very Barbiecore pink dress from 2012. Seven years prior, McBride got her own Barbie-branded doll which replicated her iconic outfit from the 39th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.
The Chicks
Youthful fashion trends have changed over time, not just on country, rock and pop stages but also on the toy aisle. Late '90s and early aughts aesthetics made popular by not just Gwen Stefani but also all three members of The Chicks made it into the closets of Barbie Dream Houses— and became the impetus for other lines of dolls.
Carrie Underwood
Everything from Underwood's more casual attire during her American Idol run to her many red carpet looks make her a Barbiecore fashion plate. A less likely example comes from Underwood's recent embrace of her inner rock 'n' roller. After all, Barbie and the Rockers dug the heavy pop-rock that's on Underwood's nostalgic playlist.
The fringe, boots and cowgirl hat brand of Barbiecore —which might now be more connected to Ryan Gosling's Ken than anyone's best Barbie garb— has long been a staple of Miranda Lambert's stage outfits and overall public image.
Maren Morris
We're living through what'll be remembered as halcyon days when it comes to country Barbiecore. Several fashionable superstars capture the spirit and look of Barbie, both through conventional glamour (Kelsea Ballerini) and quirky self-expression (Lainey Wilson). Maren Morris should top the list of modern Barbiecore tastemakers, though, because of not just her array of outfits but also her always on-point makeup— a consistent element for the iconic faces of Morris and Barbie.
Kacey Musgraves
Saving the best for last, few celebrities of any sort have ever channeled their inner Barbie as effectively as Kacey Musgraves did at the 2019 Met Gala Ball. Even Margot Robbie could learn a thing or two from how the country singer-songwriter pulled off the very essence of one of the world's most revered toys.