Dolly Parton Tributes Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd With Emotional Song at 2023 ACM Awards

Co-hosts Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks paused their hijinks long enough during Thursday's (May 11) ACM Awards broadcast for the sweetest moment of the night. Parton spoke briefly and glowingly of two friends who died in 2022, Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd, before singing a moving a cappella rendition of the hymn "Precious Memories."

"Tonight we lovingly remember all those we've lost in our country music family," Brooks said during the segment. "And we promise to do our best to keep the circle forever unbroken in their memory."

Parton described Lynn as "a hero and one of the most important, but still down-to-earth singer-songwriters in history." Lynn died at her Hurricane Mills, Tenn. ranch on Oct. 4 at age 90.

Judd died by suicide on April 30. She got equally glowing praise from Parton.

"And of course Naomi and I, well, we're the same age, both real G.O.A.Ts, Capricorns and we loved big hair," Parton said. "I still do. And we loved that makeup. But above all else, we loved each other."

Brooks called Parton's tributes "beautifully sad," and he fought back tears as his co-host honored her dearly-departed friends with a soaring take on an early 20th century gospel standard. Parton recorded it as the title track for her 1999 Dollywood exclusive album. It's become a country standard over the decades thanks to memorable renditions by the likes of Waylon Jennings, Tammy Wynette and Alan Jackson.

Parton and Brooks' earlier praise of country music G.O.A.Ts (the greatest of all time) had a much lighter feel. During a show-opening comedy routine that was surprisingly risque, Parton took the moniker seriously, bringing out an actual goat in a pink wheel barrow.

Parton ended the broadcast on another serious note. The recent Rock Hall inductee debuted "World on Fire," a hard-hitting stadium rocker from her forthcoming album Rockstar.