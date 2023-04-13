Hardy, Lainey Wilson Top List of 2023 ACM Awards Nominees

Thursday (April 13) was a career-affirming day for Hardy. The singer-songwriter led all artists with seven ACM award nominations. He shares three of those with his "Heart Like a Truck" duet partner, Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson. Others bearing nomination fruit after years of hard work include first-time Male Artist of the Year nominee Jordan Davis and the first-ever Black group nominated for Duo of the Year, the War and Treaty.

"I did not expect to be in this category," Davis said on The Bobby Bones Show after the nominees were unveiled. "It definitely feels like a step. Tough to think back on where we started and that we're now up for Male Artist of the Year ... I was going [to the ACMs[ either way because my family's all in Dallas, but I was kinda expecting to just go and hang out."

In addition, Katelyn Brown scored the first three nominations of her career, all for "Thank God," a duet with her husband, Kane Brown.

More established names are represented, as well, with Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert picking up five nominations apiece. Most notably, Lambert is now a 17-time Female Artist of the Year nominee, breaking a record previously held by Reba McEntire.

Advertisement

Amazon Prime will broadcast the 58th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will co-host this year's event.

2023 ACM Award Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Lainey Wilson

Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Kane Brown

Jordan Davis

Morgan Wallen

Advertisement

Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]

"Heart Like a Truck," Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce, Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records)

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally, Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville)

"She Had Me at Heads Carolina," Cole Swindell (Producer: Zach Crowell, Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville)

"Thank God," Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown (Producer: Dann Huff, Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville)

"'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon, Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music)

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Advertisement

Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]

Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville (Producer: John Osborne, Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville)

Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country (Producer: Jay Joyce, Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records)

Luke Combs, Growin' Up (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Record Company-Label: Columbia Records)

Miranda Lambert, Palomino (Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves, Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville)

Jon Pardi, Mr. Saturday Night (Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville)

New Female Artist of the Year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

Ernest

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Morgan Wallen, "Sand in My Boots" (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy, Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing)

Advertisement

Cole Swindell, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" ( Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols, Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WCMusic Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp)

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't" (Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers, Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music)

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck" (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair, Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing)\

Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave" (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton, Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp)

Music Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]

Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny, "At the End of a Bar" (Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young, Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville)

Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix]" (Producer: Zach Crowell, Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville)

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God" (Producer: Dann Huff, Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You" (Producer: Zach Crowell, Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records)

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck" (Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records)

Advertisement

Visual Media of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

Kelsea Ballerini, "Heartfirst" (Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry, Director: P Tracy)

Cole Swindell, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" ( Producer: Troy Jackson, Director: Spidey Smith)

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God" (Producer: Luke Arreguin, Director: Alex Alvga)

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't" (Producer: Maddy Hayes, Director: Dustin Haney)

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck" (Producer: Inkwell Productions, Director: Justin Clough)

Carly Pearce, "What He Didn't Do" (Producer: Ryan Byrd, Director: Alexa Campbell)

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

Ernest

Hardy

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Songwriter of the Year

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

Related Videos