Screaming, crying, perfect outfits. You've gotta look good if you're seeing Taylor Swift in concert. If you're gearing up for The Eras Tour and looking to pay homage to the pop queen, it can be hard to decide on the perfect fit. How do you decide on an era or an iconic outfit when there are just so many?

Don't worry, 'cause we've got your back. Get ready to channel your inner Swiftie with outfit suggestions that reflect the essence of each era, blending the perfect mix of casual and fabulous. Whether you're a fan of her early days with cowboy boots and sundresses or you're ready to embrace the dark, ethereal vibes of her recent work, there's something here for everyone.

We'll help you put together looks that'll make you feel like you're stepping into your own "Love Story" or dancing under the "Midnight Sky". From the sweet country charm of Swift's self-titled album to the moody magic of her latest release, Midnights, we've got you covered. So, grab your favorite red lipstick and let's have a little fashion show, shall we?

Taylor Swift

Taylor's self-titled first album in 2006 was impossibly romantic, a celebration of all things country. It goes to follow that her style at that time was, too. Boho dresses, sparkly eyeshadow, tightly curled ringlets of blonde hair, and other cowboy-inspired accessories like chunky cowboy boots were the order of the day. Swift often opted for bright yellows, flowery prints, and relied on the innocence of youth as well as the iconography of her with a guitar when she put out her debut album in high school. Think youthful innocence, flowers, sparkle, and sundresses and you'll be on the right path here.

Fearless

When Swift released her second album Fearless in 2008, her looks didn't shift from her high school fashion significantly, but she did begin to opt for a little more glitz, glam, and sequins. She decided to mix in a few more metallic shades, like gold and silver, with plenty of mini dresses and the same boots and loose curls from her younger days. Alternatively, class things up with some strappy heels to make for a look that Swift would have worn on the red carpet.

Speak Now

Swift made her foray into dreamier, more storybook-styled elements with Speak Now in 2010. Though she sometimes still paid homage to her country roots, she continued to sprinkle in more experimental outfit choices, throwing in ballroom dresses, plenty of airy fabrics, and theatrical outfits. Purple, of course, was a major theme that carried through this era, so anything purple and romantic (and sparkly) would be an automatic great fit.

Red

Taylor veered off into some very new territory with 2012's Red, effortlessly blending country and pop. Of course, it makes sense to choose something red for this era, but there are also plenty of other aesthetic notes to consider: vintage styling, red lips, straight hair with bangs, high-waisted shorts, T-shirts, hats, heart-shaped sunglasses, and other breezy attire are aspects you can't go wrong with.

1989

Swift finally completed her full metamorphosis into a pop superstar with 1989 in 2014, and her style transformed as well. During this era, the singer debuted her choppy bob, casual crop tops, flowing skirts, funky accessories, and an air of nonchalance that felt like youth coming alive. It's easy to get the 1989 look -- and you probably already have some of its staples in your closet. And, of course, you can never go wrong with the "Not a Lot Going on at the Moment" shirt, as seen in Taylor's "22" video.

Reputation

In 2017, following her year out of the public eye, Swift re-emerged with Reputation. With it, came an album of dark dance-pop and another new aesthetic. This time, she rocked black bodysuits, dark lipsticks, snake motifs, and hoods. She also wore a variety of hairstyles, from slicked-back lengthy locks to bangs and updos. Her touring outfits became a lot more dramatic as well.

Lover

With 2019's Lover, Swift entered a bright, colorful era with plenty of hearts, rainbows, glitter, and sunshiny fashion. Her music reflected these feelings as well, focusing on staying positive, being in love, and enjoying life. Think bright colors, eye-catching designs, flowing hair, and unique prints.

Folklore and Evermore

Swift released both Folklore and Evermore in 2020, debuting a marked shift to a cottage-core style that reflected what many of us were wearing during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She wore plenty of flowery prints, boho chic, frills and midi dresses, and we ate every bit of it up. Both albums featured the same types of wardrobe, given that they shared similar musical styles.

Midnights

Swift released Midnights in late 2022, and we're still technically at the beginning of this era. But it's proving to be one of the more popular looks to wear to the Eras Tour since it's still fresh in everyone's minds. It seems to be a mixture of several of Swift's previous aesthetic choices, with '70s-inspired attire, sequins, bedazzled looks, and more. It's dreamy, sexy, and a little romantic, perfect for meeting someone at midnight.

