Taylor Swift Reportedly Splits With Boyfriend of 6 Years, Joe Alwyn

It's a sad day for Swifties. After six years of keeping their love story on the down-low, Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have officially called it quits, according to a source close to the couple who confirmed the news to People.

The signs may have been there for some time. As Swift hit the road for the sold-out Eras Tour, Alwyn had been noticeably absent, with the situation finally culminating in the news that the pair had reportedly split.

Their relationship began in 2016, and sources previously shared with People that Swift was "very happy" with Alwyn, who acted as her "rock." The couple had started collaborating on music during the pandemic, resulting in the Grammy-winning albums Folklore and Evermore featuring several songs penned by Alwyn under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Swift had even gushed about her boyfriend during her Grammy acceptance speech, saying, "Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

Fans speculated that several love songs on Swift's 2017 album Reputation were inspired by her relationship with Alwyn, including "Gorgeous," "Call It What You Want" and "Delicate." Despite their private nature, the couple occasionally made public appearances, such as their hand-in-hand stroll in London in August 2018 and partying together after the Oscars in February.

But throughout it all, the pair have maintained a famously private romance, much to the frustration of some fans. Alwyn has always been cautious about discussing their romance, telling Total Film, "I just don't feel it's something I want to offer up to be picked apart by people who don't know about it, and it's just not theirs to have."

Though the couple's split may come as a surprise to many -- especially since it's been totally normal for the pair to shy away from talking about their romance regularly -- fans will undoubtedly continue to follow both Swift and Alwyn as they embark on separate journeys, both personally and professionally.