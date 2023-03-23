Since Taylor Swift's groundbreaking Eras Tour kicked off March 17 in Glendale Arizona, fans have been clinging to every magical moment conjured up during the Grammy winner's elaborate performances. First, it was Swift's instantly-iconic bejeweled unitard; then, it was the singer's swim under the stage and a raft of breathless setlist conspiracy theories. Now, a new Eras Tour champion has emerged in the form of a middle-aged arena staff member who couldn't help but get down to 1989-era Taylor while on the job.

In a viral TikTok posted March 19, an arena security guard can be seen dancing along with the crowd as Swift sings her hit "Blank Space," from her 2014 album 1989, at the Glendale tour kickoff. The video, which has garnered 2.9 million likes, was captioned, "Our security guard named Pocket gave hugs and is a 1989 girlie through and through."

Donning khaki work pants and a blue polo emblazoned with 'Guest Services' on the back, Pocket spins and claps to the beat, pointing at members of the audience and singing along to the chorus: "So it's gonna be forever / Or it's gonna go down in flames."

Swifties flocked to the comments section with high praise for their compatriot, with one fan writing, "I'm going to dress as Pocket for my Eras outfit" and another noting, "Doing her job, vibing, and getting FREE CONCERTS....she's living life like a queen."

Another TikTok user chimed in with a clever idea for nabbing prime seating at a Taylor Swift concert, referencing the Ticketmaster debacle that prevented fans from scoring tickets to the Eras Tour in a comment that's garnered more than sixty thousand likes: "When Ticketmaster fails you and you apply to work at the stadium."

No ticket? No problem! When it comes to an arena tour, it looks like the staff has more fun than the audience, anyways. Take Pocket. Dancing, singing, and enjoying the music -- all without a phone in her hand. As one TikTok user put it: "This is exactly the vibe and energy we all need in our life."

