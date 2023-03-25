Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan in the Sweetest Way, Fulfills Promise from 5 Years Ago

Another Taylor Swift Eras Tour stop, another example of her kindness toward her loyal Swifties.

When Swift took the stage on March 18 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., 13-year-old superfan Isabella McCune was in the audience as the headliner's special guest. Swift's good deed fulfilled a promise from five years ago.

A 2018 accident burned over 65 percent of McCune's body, and those injuries required nine months of hospitalization. During that span, McCune had to miss one of Swift's Reputation Tour stops. Swift's music kept McCune's spirits up through scary times, as did a visit to the hospital by Swift herself.

"Isabella, I hope you feel better soon. I'm so honored you've been listening to my music. You're so awesome and I can't wait to have you at a show. Stay strong, gorgeous. Love, Taylor," read a note from Swift to McCune (as reported by Phoenix's ABC 15).

Swift teamed with Live 101.5 and the Valleywise Health Foundation to surprise McCune with four coveted tickets.

"Not only the fact that I'm able to go and I got these tickets gifted to me, they're from Taylor Swift and her team and they remembered me, and thought of me to give me these tickets," McCune told ABC 15.

Swift's Eras Tour --her first since Reputation in 2018-- spans her entire discography. It started on March 17 at State Farm Stadium, with McCune attending the second date of back-to-back sellouts. Two shows in, the tour has created viral moments via a delightful dancing security guard and a covert on-site wedding. On the first day of presales, Swift set a record by a single artist with over 2.4 million tickets sold-- though a seat at a sold-out Swift show isn't truly priceless, unlike her promise to McCune.