Well, here's one way to get Taylor Swift to sing at your wedding. René Hurtado and Max Bochman tied the knot in the middle of an Eras Tour concert, posting a video of their special night on TikTok. The footage quickly went viral, and Taylor Swift herself put her stamp of approval on the ceremony, liking a video of the bride and groom exchanging vows in the middle of a packed stadium. How did the crafty couple pull off the wedding of the century? Swifties, take heed.

@rene_hurtado Just Married ? Story time coming soon! We are so tired from the excitement and are enjoying this time! @taylorswift @taylornation #glendaletstheerastour ? original sound - René Hurtado

"Why would I get married at a courthouse when I could get married with Taylor Swift?" said the bride, 30-year-old René Hurtado, in a March 20 interview with Elite Daily.

Hurtado is (you guessed it) a massive Swift fan. Her now-husband, 32-year-old Max Bochman, also "loves and appreciates" the singer. So when the Tempe, Arizona couple got down to planning their wedding day last year, the idea of getting married at one of Swift's arena concerts was a no-brainer.

Advertisement

"Since last summer, I was telling my then-fiancé that I wanted to elope the day of Taylor's concert, whenever that would be," Hurtado said, adding that the initial plan was to have a courthouse wedding and make the concert their reception. "Once the tour was announced, it became more real. My friend suggested that we just get married at the concert, so we decided to do that instead."

The first step to planning a wedding at the biggest pop star in the world's concert? Reconnaissance. Hurtado attended night one of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona to figure out how, and when, the nuptials would take place on night two.

"On Friday night, I wrote down the entire set list, and I took note of good times," Hurtado explained. "Really, the time we chose was the only good time sound-wise."

The following night, donning a bridal gown and tuxedo, Hurtado and Bochman tied the knot during Swift's costume change, to the dulcet tones of Taylor reciting the lyrics to "Seven" as a poem over the loudspeaker. Hurtado's Maid of Honor officiated the quick ceremony, and the Maid of Honor's boyfriend acted as witness and videographer. About 60,000 fellow fans were in attendance, with some posting their own TikToks of the nuptials.

Advertisement

After saying 'I do,' the newlyweds soaked in the majesty of Swift's performance of "Invisible String."

"We were way too nervous to do a full dance, but we held onto each other and just watched Taylor," Hurtado recounted. "It was very, very special."

Just because they pulled off the wedding of the century doesn't mean Hurtado and Bochman consider their nuptials done and dusted. The couple plan to hold a traditional ceremony at a later date, but Hurtado still intends on having Swift there in spirit:

Advertisement

"I'm going to save the majority of the Taylor songs for my getting-ready playlist so that I can get ready with her."

Related Videos