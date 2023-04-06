Taylor Swift is not only a music icon, revered songwriter, celebrated producer and future feature director, she's also an international woman of mystery. Perhaps no other celebrity is as committed to remaining incognito than our fearless "Anti-Hero" singer. You won't find Swift simply wearing a nondescript baseball cap and sunglasses to dodge paparazzi. Yet again, Swift has elevated the game and perfected the art of disguise, opting instead to Trojan Horse (Taylor's Version) her way into any situation.

It's long been a cherished part of Taylor Swift-(folk)lore that the artist uses certain props to move around undetected. You may remember the rumor that the singer-songwriter sometimes travels via a human-sized suitcase to get to and from her apartment without the prying eyes of photographers. So it makes perfect sense that she'd come up with an equally genius way of entering arenas for The Eras Tour. Swift's new choice of transport? A janitor cart.

The theory was confirmed by TikTok user @shaydanazifpour in a now-viral video showing a cleaning cart being pushed by two crew members. At the end of the clip, a woman who looks like Swift exits the cart and onto the stage.

"Not Taylor Swift popping out of the janitor cart during the #arlingtonerastour," @shaydanazifpour wrote in the video caption.

After a mad dash for tickets, which led to many heartbroken fans and a Judiciary hearing, The Eras Tour has been filled with several surprises, including dancing security guards, weddings and heartfelt gestures from the singer herself.

The Eras Tour will roll on through the spring and summer, making stops in Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and many more cities. There's no word yet on whether Swift will have to develop a new crafty entrance plan.