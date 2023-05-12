Lainey Wilson is Red Carpet Official With Former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Duck Hodges

Country star Lainey Wilson is on top of the world. The "Heart Like a Truck" singer and Yellowstone star is nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year (with Hardy) and Album of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards.

As always, Wilson turned up to the red carpet in style, rocking her signature bell bottoms along with a a matching halter top and cape -- all in a stunning green.

Wilson also had a special guest on her arm, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

Rumors of a romance began swirling after Wilson wore Hodges' jersey at a recent concert. Afterwards, Hodges asked Wilson to "holla" at him, to which she replied "this is me hollerin."

Meanwhile at Acrisure, Lainey Wilson is rocking a Duck Hodges jersey pic.twitter.com/CgJzI2cn38 — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) April 29, 2023

The pair looked adorable on the red carpet, with Hodges looking every bit the fashionable country award show date in a light blue blazer, jeans, cowboy boots and a bolo tie.

Wilson is nominated for Female Artist of the Year alongside Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Kelsea Ballerini. Wilson won for Musical Event of the Year alongside Hardy for their collaboration "Wait in the Truck." Earlier today, the music video for "Wait in the Truck" won Visual Media Of the Year.