Lainey Wilson Brings Out 'Yellowstone' Co-Star Ian Bohen at Concert

Country singer Lainey Wilson surprised concert-goers at her San Jose show with a special guest. At her Jan. 12 performance at Club Rodeo, Wilson brought Yellowstone's Dutton Ranch hand Ian Bohen on-stage during the sold out stop on her Country With A Flare Tour.

Wilson portrays a musician in the popular Western drama series alongside Bohen, mirroring her real occupation. The pair are romantically linked in the series, but are friends in real life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lainey Wilson (@laineywilsonmusic)

"Abby and Ryan showed up at a Lainey Wilson concert last night. 🤘🏼" Wilson captioned a clip of the pair on-stage together. Speaking to the crowd, Wilson gushed over her experience as being part of the Yellowstone cast.

"I got to play a musician named Abby, and I pretty much got to be myself. I got to wear my bell bottoms," she said. "I got to sing my own songs and I tell you, I have met some of the best people in that cast and crew. And I got somebody here tonight who's Abby's true love. Y'all give it up for Ryan on Yellowstone."

Wilson had to have some fun and light-natured ribbing with Bohen once he made his way to the stage, calling him one of her "best friends."

"He is one of the most talented people I have ever met on the face of the earth," she said of her co-star. "He has taught me so much just from being around him. Y'all give it up for Ian Bohen." But the romance between the on-screen couple wasn't lost on the crowd, which Wilson played to.

"Y'all saw us make out in episodes 6 and 7," she joked. "Twenty dollars is twenty dollars, ain't that right?"

Though Wilson continued her show following Bohen's introduction, it's likely Yellowstone fans in the crowd had difficulty keeping their thoughts away from the series in that moment.

