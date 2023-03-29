The 58th Annual ACM Awards will be hosted by two legends. Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton have signed on to host the annual awards show, airing live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on May 11. The show marks the first time Brooks has hosted an award show. Parton hosted last year alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," said Parton in a press release."While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together."

Parton continued, adding that the awards show will give her to chance to debut new music from her forthcoming rock album.

"In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show," she adds.

Advertisement

"Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple," said Brooks of the pairing.

Performances and nominees have not yet been announced. This year's show marks only the third time the event has occurred outside of Las Vegas in 20 years. Two years ago, it aired live from Nashville, and the show took place in Arlington, Texas in 2015. This is the second year the show has aired on Amazon Prime Video after moving from its longtime home on CBS in 2022.

"We are elated to have beloved icon Dolly Parton return to co-host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards alongside the legendary Garth Brooks," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. "As we bring back the Emmy-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards to our global audience, we are thrilled to continue to showcase the power of Amazon to create what will be an unforgettable night of live entertainment experiences with Dolly and Garth at the helm of 'Country Music's Party of the Year.'"

? Y'all, we've got some BIG NEWS for you ? @DollyParton and @GarthBrooks are hosting the #ACMawards! Don?t miss ?? Country Music?s Party of the Year ?? LIVE May 11 only on @PrimeVideo! pic.twitter.com/g9sLkueOau — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 29, 2023

Advertisement

The 2023 ACM Awards will air live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET. It will be available to stream the next day on Freevee. Tickets for the event are still available here.