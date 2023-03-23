In the words of the queen herself, "It's hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world." Thankfully, Dolly Parton has spent her career making rhinestones look as good as any old diamond. In her upcoming book Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, written with award-winning author Holly George Warren and curated by Rebecca Seaver, director of archive services for the music icon, Parton will take fans inside her jaw-drapping archive of personal clothing, film and stage wear and accessories, including her bold makeup, wigs and, yes, more rhinestones than you can shake a 6-inch high heel at.

"I am happy, proud, and excited to present my book Behind the Seams to the public," Parton says in a press release. "It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look. Enjoy!"

The book, which will be released on Oct. 17, will not only include Parton's glamorous looks, but will also encompass the important outfits from her rags-to-riches life, including the feed sack dresses her mother made for her and, of course, her iconic "Coat of Many Colors." Behind the Seams, the second in a trilogy of books that began with Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, will also showcase the bunny suit Parton wore on the cover of Playboy, dresses she wore to the famous Studio 54 nightclub and clothing from her TV and film roles.

Advertisement

The book will also be available as an audiobook, read by Parton and featuring archival music and audio, from Penguin Random House Audio.

This marks the second consecutive year the Country Music and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has released a book. Last year, Parton released Run Rose Run, which she penned with James Patterson. Run Rose Run is being developed into a film in partnership with Reese Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine. Parton, Patterson, Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine President of Film and Television Lauren Neustadter will produce. Ashley Strumwasser will executive produce for Hello Sunshine.

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones is available for pre-order here.