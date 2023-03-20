Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Surprise Fans at Grand Ole Opry With 'Shallow' Cover

On Saturday night (March 18), Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood made St. Patrick's Day weekend memories for the Grand Ole Opry's in-person, viewing and listening audiences via a surprise two-song set that capped off an eventful night.

Brooks shocked the crowd, performing his 1993 cover of LSU football fan favorite "Callin' Baton Rouge." He wasn't advertised for a worth-the-price-of-admission bill that included Lauren Alaina, Morgan Evans, Jeannie Seely, Steve Earle and, in her Opry debut, Irish singer-songwriter Clare Cunningham.

For his second song, Brooks brought out Yearwood: his spouse, fellow Opry member and favorite country singer. The duo sang "Shallow" from the 2018 remake of A Star is Born. Co-writer Lady Gaga originally recorded the song with film co-star Bradley Cooper. Brooks and Yearwood cut it for Brooks' 2020 album Fun.

"I always thought Bradley Cooper and I had a lot in common, now I know (it)," Brooks told Good Morning America in Oct. 2020."We both understand that a great song is just finding a great female singer ... and just kind of hang on."

GARTH BROOKS AND TRISHA YEARWOOD!!!!!!!!

EPIC surprise tonight at the Grand Ole Opry!??? @garthbrooks @trishayearwood pic.twitter.com/krW4vgDgDV — Joyous (@Ejbake3) March 19, 2023

Social media has been abuzz over the special treat for Opry devotees.

"I just can't explain how incredible the Grand Ole Opry was last night," posted Twitter user Meredith Epps. "We got to see [Evans], Lauren Alaina, some freaking sweet Irish [bluegrass] and then the KING [Brooks] surprises everyone with the beautiful [Yearwood]. Once in a lifetime experience!"

Brooks joined the Opry cast in 1990, less than two years after debuting on its hallowed stage. On March 13, Yearwood celebrated the 24th anniversary of her Opry induction. Despite their level of fame and busy schedules, the couple pops in the Opry House from time to time. Yearwood appeared last October as part of the show's breast cancer awareness programming, while Brooks dropped by in December to surprise collaborator Mitch Rossell during the latter's Opry debut.