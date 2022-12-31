Inside Tammy Wynette's Stunning First Lady Acres, a Home Fit For a Country Queen

There's no shortage of iconic country music residences. After all, a music legend needs a place to rest their head and get away from it all. Elvis Presley famously had Graceland and Tammy Wynette had a Tennessee home fit for a country music queen, or if you prefer, the "First Lady of Country Music": First Lady Acres. Though not as well-known as The King's Memphis abode, First Lady Acres, a stunning mid-century estate that sits on eight acres in Oak Hill, Tenn., is equally stunning.

The home, built in 1970 and located at 4121 Franklin Pike, Nashville, Tenn., was a gifted to Wynette by her husband George Jones, whom she was married to from 1969 to 1975.

According to Curbed, the 9-bedroom, 9-bath home underwent major renovations by developer Meg Epstein and stylist Cheryl Underwood. The house has 10,000 square feet of open-plan living space, hardwood floors, a chef's kitchen, steam room and exercise room. Fans of Wynette will be happy to know that the "D-I-V-O-R-C-E" and "Stand By Your Man" singer's closet remains nearly the same as it was when Tammy resided there.

The house is depicted on the SHOWTIME series George & Tammy, starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon. Though the series was filmed in Wilmington, N.C., the show's production designer Jonah Markowitz went to great lengths to re-create the stunning home onscreen.

"There were a lot of things we had to take into consideration when deciding how to design First Lady Acres," Markowitz told Wide Open Country. "It had to resemble this new part of her life... so it was a different type of architecture than we're used to seeing. You see them when she's looking at it when it's empty, then when it's half renovated and then when it's renovated, which on a movie or a television schedule is not easy to do, because you're basically doing those things overnight. So logistics was a huge part of it."

First Lady Acres Today

Since Wynette resided there, the property has had a few different owners, including some more famous folks. The Tennesseean reports that Earl and Randy Scruggs lived there, as did record label owner Gayron "Moe" Lytle. Scott Underwood, the founding drummer for the rock band Train, purchased the home for $2.4 million in 2016. In 2017, Underwood and his wife Cheryl listed the home for $4.2 million in 2017.

